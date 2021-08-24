Calendar of Events

Alice Echo News Journal

Ongoing

• Alice Farmer's Market is held every second Saturday of the month at Sutherlands parking lot from 9 a.m. Till 1 p.m. For more information, call 361-455-1662.

• Alice VFW Post 8621 bingo every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Each person attending must purchase a $10 pack to enter bingo hall. Children under 6 are not allowed without bingo chairperson approval. No table reservation. Masks are recommended. No outside drinks or food allowed.

• Kingdom Kutz on 402 S. Cameron is giving free haircuts to all first responders every first Tuesday of the month. For more information call 361-396-4051.

• Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 408 N. Flourney, Suite C. every Thursday from 9 a.m. Till 1 p.m.

THURS., Aug. 26

• Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center Mobile will be at 209 Texas Boulevard from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m. Services are free. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 361-945-4282. Walk-ins welcome.

• JWC and Duval County Republican Parties will host a statewide and regional candidate's forum at the Alice VFW Post 8621 from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information can be found on Facebook @JimWellsCountyRepublicanParty or @DuvalCountyTxGOP, or by contacting Charlie Ragland at (936) 348-4896 and Mary Wilson at (361) 765-6056.

SAT., Aug. 28

• Carne guisada plate sale for the VFW Post 8621 from 11 a.m. Till 2 p.m. For tickets contact a VFW member or Auxiliary member.

SAT., Sept. 4

• Sept. 4 and 5, will be the Fiesta de Vaquero with music and cook off. For more information contact Pete Guerra at 361-660-4072 or 361-279-2700.

SAT., Sept. 11

• Suicide Prevention and Awareness in Duval County starting at 12 p.m. at the Freer Pavilion in Freer. The event is free. For more information call 361-389-8775.

• Orange Grove 4-H/FFA Booster Club hosts annual fundraising event. Tickets are $125 for a couple. No one under 21 allowed. Dance starts at 8 p.m.For tickets fo to ValueBank Texas in Orange Grove or call 361-384-2330 ext. 1513.

FRI., Aug. 17

• First Dia Del Grito Chingon at the JWC Fairgrounds from 3 p.m. Till 1 a.m.

SAT., Oct. 9

• Clays 4 Christ Skeet Shoot to benefit the Santa Rosa de Lima Parish. Shooting starts at 10 a.m. At the Duval County 4H Shooting Complex at 3345 County Road 307 in Benavides. For more information call Debbie Garcia Nerio at 361-701-4461 or Ruben at 361-701-1602.