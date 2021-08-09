Annual South Texas Cattlemen’s RoundUp in Alice will benefit Driscoll Critical Care Transport Department

submitted

A fundraiser held by 4-H and FFA students will ensure children in South Texas are safely transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

The annual South Texas Cattlemen’s RoundUp will be held at the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Members from the Jim Wells and Duval County 4-H Clubs and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in those counties are participating to raise funds.

This year’s proceeds will go toward the Critical Care Transport Department to support the safe and therapeutic transport of children in South Texas requiring medical treatment to the appropriate medical facilities.

Sponsored by Lyssy & Eckel Feeds, the Cattlemen’s RoundUps are grass-roots fundraisers held throughout Driscoll’s 31-county service area. Local 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America chapters, county extension agents and businesses participate by donating goods and services to auction off for the hospital. Visitors will have their pick of homemade baked goods, handmade items, farm and ranch items, and more.

To make a donation and support the fundraising efforts of local 4-H students, go to www.driscollchildrens.org, call Driscoll at (361) 694-6419 or call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at (361) 668-5705.