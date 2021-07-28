Back-to-school Kicks for Kids

Mi Casa Home Health, Mi Casa Hospice and Team Chevrolet have partnered to help provide sneakers for children in the area.

On Friday, July 30, children, accompanied by an adult, will be able to obtain a pair of sneakers, up to a $50 value, at The Shoe Department located at 2000 Dr. N.W. Atkinson Boulevard Suite 701.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on a fire come, first serve basis.

For more information call 361-664-3900.