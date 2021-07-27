CBC Alice to host Cougar Days

Coastal Bend College of Alice will host Cougar Days on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for students and anyone wishing to register for the fall semester.

Cougar Days gives students and potential students the opportunity to register for the upcoming semester while touring the campus and meeting professors.

The Alice event is from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.

Other CBC campuses will also have Cougar Days. Those days are:

CBC Pleasanton - Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.

CBC Kingsville - Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.

CBC Beeville - Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.

To register visit coastalbend.edu.