COVID-19 vaccines available Friday, Saturday
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Covid-19 vaccines will be available this week for anyone in need. The vaccines are given at no cost to anyone 12 and up.
Vaccines will be administered at:
- Friday, June 25 - CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice will have Pfizer vaccines from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. in the hospital's front lobby.
- Saturday, June 26 - Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the San Diego Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration on-site. First and second doses available.
- Anyone in need of vaccines for homebound individuals can call or message 361-389-7266.