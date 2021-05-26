Nominations for 2021 Readers' Choice opens on June 1

It's that time of year. It's time to nominate you favorite person, business, organizations and more.

The 2021 Alice Echo -News Journal Readers' Choice will start accepting your nominations from June 1 through 18th. The Readers' Choice Awards celebrates the best businesses, organizations, people and more that you think deserve to be named the best!

To nominate go to alicetx.com.contests and make your nominations once a day.

Nominate in at least 25 categories to be eligible to win a $250 gift card.