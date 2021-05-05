Area Relay for Life to host virtual and in-person 5K walk/run

The Jim Wells and Duval County Relay for Life will have a virtual 5K run/walk on Sunday, May 23, starting at 12 a.m., through Saturday, May 29, ending at 11:59 p.m. Participants will be able to complete the event anytime during the dates and times.

A virtual race can be run or walked from anywhere neighborhood, treadmill, gym or track at your own time. Times are to be submitted to jwcrelay4life@gmail.com. Medals will be mailed to individuals. The fee on the virtual event is $25.

An in-person will be held on July 16th at 6 p.m. The location has not been announced, but teams can register at

The relay is an American Cancer Society-sponsored event that raises money and awareness for cancer across the nation.

Proceeds from the thousands of Relay for Life events help further cancer research and other ACS-sponsored programs. The relay is also a great fundraiser for those who cannot walk or run several miles. Relay for Life only requires that one person from each team be on the track at all times. This allows team members to take breaks. However, team members should be able to walk for 30 minutes at a time.

For more information on either event, call Bonnie Reyna at 361-214-2276, visit the 2021 Relay for Life Jim Wells and Duval County or at www.relayfor life.org/jimwellsandduvalcountytx.