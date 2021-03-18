Easter celebrations in Duval, Jim Wells Counties

In just a few weeks, children everywhere will be looking for those brightly colored Easter eggs that are filled with treats, prizes or confetti.

Area Easter celebrations have adjusted to the COVID-19 protocols, but are having their celebrations.

Duval County

DeSouza Law Firm will host an Easter celebration on Sunday, March 21 at two locations - the park across the street from the San DIego City Hall from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and at the Freer Unity Park from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. Both will have an egg hunt and Easter bags with goodies. Don't forget to take your Easter basket and take pictures with the Easter bunny.

Jim Wells County