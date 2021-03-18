Easter celebrations in Duval, Jim Wells Counties
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
In just a few weeks, children everywhere will be looking for those brightly colored Easter eggs that are filled with treats, prizes or confetti.
Area Easter celebrations have adjusted to the COVID-19 protocols, but are having their celebrations.
Duval County
- DeSouza Law Firm will host an Easter celebration on Sunday, March 21 at two locations - the park across the street from the San DIego City Hall from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and at the Freer Unity Park from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. Both will have an egg hunt and Easter bags with goodies. Don't forget to take your Easter basket and take pictures with the Easter bunny.
Jim Wells County
- An Easter Eggstravaganza will be held on Friday, March 26 by MiCasas Nursing Home Health on 2020 North Johnson Street. The event is a drive-thru and will start at 5 p.m.
- On Friday, March 26, Alice Dental Associates will have a drive-thru Easter celebration. Children will get a bag filled with hygiene items and Easter candy. One bag will have a golden egg. Kids will also be registered for a bicycle giveaway. The event is at 750 Coyote Trail from 5 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. for the first 500 children who arrive. Please remain in the vehicle at all times.
- Abundant Life Christian Center invites the public to their Easter Eggstravaganza at 2480 North Texas Boulevard on Saturday, March 27 from 12 p.m. till 3 p.m.
- A drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the VFW post 8621 on Saturday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is to enter through the Anderson Park entrance and exit on Texas Boulevard.
- The 22nd annual Premont Cactus 4-H Easter celebration will be on Sunday, March 28 for children under the age of 10. The event will be drive-thru and everyone must remain in the vehicle. Children must be present to receive items. The event will be at St. Theresa Community Life Center located at 801 North Broadway in Premont from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m.
- The Alice Public Library is having a drive-thru Easter egg giveaway on Thursday, April 1 for early childhood and elementary aged children. Children must be present. The event starts at 4 p.m. and will end when supplies run out. The library is located at 401 East Third Street in Alice.