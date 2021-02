SAN DIEGO - The Coastal Bend Blood Center will host a blood drive at the San Diego High School, 235 Highway 359, located at on Friday, Feb. 12.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.

The blood bank is in need of a blood supply. When donating blood remember to tell the administer that you are donating on behalf of a San Diego HS senior for their chance to receive a red blood cord.

To schedule an appointment call 361-855-4943.