Dealership to give vehicle to a hero during military turkey giveaway

ROBSTOWN - The fourth annual Turkeys for Troops at Mike Shaw Toyota will take place on Friday, Nov. 20. The event is free for military members, but they must have military ID to receive their free turkey.

This year, Mike Shaw is partnering with De. Pepper Keurig to give away a vehicle to an incredible hero.

Free turkeys will be given away to active and veteran military personnel and their families courtesy of partnerships with Mike Shaw Toyota, KRIS TV, Walmart, Dr. Pepper Keurig, Big Red and Dealer Associates, Inc.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at the Mike Shaw Toyota dealership located at 3232 IH 69 Access Road in Robstown.

There is a limit of one turkey per household. Mike Shaw Toyota is expecting a large turnout and encourages everyone to arrive early. For more information, visit MikeShawToyota.com.