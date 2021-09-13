SDISD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for sports complex, bond projects

SAN DIEGO - Standing on the blue and gold artificial turf at the San Diego Independent School District's football field, board members and school administration officially held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new additions to the district.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the district highlighted the newest facilities that included the football field, field house, sports complex entrance and the administration building. These additions to San Diego ISD were possible when the $4.6 million bond passed in the May 2020 election.

"The success of the bond was due to having a very supportive board of trustees and parents who believe in providing the best facilities to all our students...The only way to accomplish great things is by working together," said Superintendent Dr. Rogelio Pena. "Early this Spring, the ribbon cutting ceremony for the baseball field and softball field took place. Our students played their games in a state-of-the-art facilities. Today, we get together to do the ribbon cutting ceremony for the football field, the field house, the sports complex entrance and the administration building."

Athletic Director Bo Ochoa, who has been with the district since 2004, said he witnessed the transition of the district schools and sports facilities, and even had some input on the planning of the facilities.

"The first two words of our motto 'dream big' says it all. We did, we dreamed big. Through hard work, determination, diligence and lots of careful planning the dream became a reality. A reality that is being made possible by a joint effort between the school district and our community," said Librada Vela, school board president. "It is because of the success of the bond election that we were able to make the dream happen...In the end it's all about the kids. The end result, as you can see, is something we can all enjoy and be proud of. "

The ceremony ended with the San Diego High School's Mariachi Azul Y Oro performance and a tour the new facilities.