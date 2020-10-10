Class 6A
Non-District
Lubbock-Cooper 20, Frenship 14
Midland Lee 26, Belton 7
Amarillo Tascosa 40, Odessa Permian 18
College Station A&M Consolidated 40, San Angelo Central 35
Class 5A Division I
Non-District
Plainview 47, Lubbock High 37
Amarillo 24, Randall 21
Class 4A Division I
Non-District
Canyon 45, Andrews 14
Hereford 34, San Angelo Lake View 13
Class 4A Division II
District 1-4A Division II
Monahans 46, Snyder 7
Sweetwater 36, Greenwood 30
Pecos, open
District 2-4A Division II
Estacado 49, Seminole 42
Levelland 27, Borger 14
Non-District
Perryton 14, Alpine 0
Class 3A Division I
District 1-3A Division I
Shallowater 52, Lamesa 8
Denver City 28, Slaton 14
Brownfield 13, Kermit 12
District 2-3A Division I
Bushland 63, Muleshoe 0
Littlefield 22, Amarillo River Road 9
Dalhart, open
Class 3A Division II
District 3-3A Division II
Canadian 81, Amarillo Highland Park 7
Childress 52, Dimmitt 14
Friona 49, Tulia 16
Spearman, open
District 4-3A Division II
Roosevelt 28, Stanton 18
Idalou 68, Coahoma 22
Abernathy 38, Reagan County 16
Class 2A Division I
District 1-2A Division I
Farwell 48, Boys Ranch 15
Stinnett West Texas 44, Sanford-Fritch 20
Panhandle def. Olton, forfeit
District 2-2A Division I
Floydada 11, Tahoka 8
Post 51, Sundown 6
New Deal 45, Hale Center 0
Class 2A Division II
District 1-2A Division II
Plains 56, Iraan 24
Wink 37, Seagraves 14
McCamey, open
District 2-2A Division II
Bovina 25, Sudan 21
Ropes 22, New Home 20
Smyer, open
District 5-2A Division II
Lockney 38, Crosbyton 8
Hamlin 42, Ralls 22
Class 1A Division I
District 2-1A Division I
Kress 70, Lorenzo 12
Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32
Springlake-Earth, open
District 3-1A Division I
Crowell 90, Spur 40
Knox City 52, Paducah 6
Vernon Northside, open
District 4-1A Division I
Wellman-Union 64, Meadow 52
O’Donnell 56, Whiteface 8
Non-District
Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31
Class 1A Division II
Non-District
Patton Springs 46, Silverton 20
Dawson 43, Axtell 14
Hart, open
District 3-1A Division II
Anton 67, Whitharral 22
Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52
Cotton Center, open
District 4-1A Division II
Klondike def. Wilson, forfeit
Sands 56, Loop 8
District 7-1A Division II
Jayton at Southland, canceled
Motley County 46, Guthrie 0
Dawson, open
TAPPS
McKinney Christian 37, Trinity Christian 20
Kingdom Prep 79, Midland Trinity 38
All Saints Episcopal at Wichita Falls Notre Dame, canceled
TAIAO
Division I
Lubbock Home School, open
SATURDAY’S GAME
Lubbock Christian High at Fort Worth Calvary, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Class 5A
Non-District
Monterey 56, Midland 28
Dumas 40, Amarillo Caprock 14
Pampa 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 13
Coronado 49, Odessa 0
OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES
Abilene Wylie 28, Abilene Cooper 10
Wichita Falls Rider 49, Wichita Falls Hirschi 10
Clyde 38, Breckenridge 21
Wall 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 46, Early 14
Crane 91, Odessa Compass 0
Ballinger at Brady, canceled
Ballinger 46, Sunray 12
Bangs 62, Grape Creek 0
Sonora 28, Ingram Moore 13
Anson 41, Stamford 34
Forsan 43, Colorado 6
Hawley 48, Haskell 22
Cisco 28, Winters 14
Coleman 35, De Leon 0
San Saba 64, Goldthwaite 6
Vega 49, Gruver 6
Sunray def. Booker, forfeit
Wellington 44, Shamrock 6
Clarendon 14, Memphis 6
White Deer 68, Claude 6
Valley 48, McLean 0
Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18
Grady 58, Imperial Buena Vista 22
Marfa vs. Garden City, ppd. to Oct. 16
Hermleigh 71, Aspermont 42
Ira 24, Roby 14
Rotan 48, Sanderson 36
Sterling City 62, Bronte 0
Westbrook 48, Roscoe Highland 16
Follett 70, Lefors 20
Hedley 58, Darrouzett 8
STATEWIDE SCORES
Abbott 47, Penelope 0
Alpha Omega 50, Grace Christian 0
Alvord 27, Tom Bean 8
Angleton 22, Rosenberg Lamar 20
Archer City 42, Electra 0
Argyle 45, Anna 7
Arlington 49, Keller Fossil Ridge 27
Arlington Bowie 31, Mesquite Horn 3
Arlington Grace Prep 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Arlington Martin 43, Temple 25
Aubrey 36, Celina 27
Austin LBJ 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14
Austin Northeast 72, Austin Navarro 7
Austin St. Michael 42, Austin Brentwood 0
Austin Westlake 58, Del Valle 0
Azle 44, Richardson 12
Baird 66, Santa Anna 16
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 65, McDade 20
Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Pflugerville Connally 13
Bay City 28, Freeport Brazosport 27
Baytown Lee 30, Friendswood 23
Beckville 31, Gladewater Union Grove 8
Bells 53, Blue Ridge 34
Bellville 62, Wharton 7
Birdville 21, Crowley 14
Blanket 60, Rising Star 14
Blooming Grove 32, Scurry-Rosser 17
Boerne 45, Pleasanton 20
Bosqueville 49, Itasca 0
Bowie 44, Peaster 42
Boyd 14, Ponder 0
Brenham 35, Leander Glenn 14
Brock 50, Whitesboro 7
Brownsville St. Joseph 49, Boerne Geneva 27
Bryan Rudder 48, Nacogdoches 21
Buda Hays 42, Austin Akins 7
Bullard 41, Canton 24
Bullard Brook Hill 21, Flower Mound Coram Deo 9
Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6
CC Calallen 52, CC Tuloso-Midway 13
CC Flour Bluff 49, CC King 28
CC John Paul 35, SA St. Anthony's 9
CC Miller 73, Alice 42
CC Ray 24, CC Moody 20
Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38
Callisburg 64, Nocona 0
Calvert 30, Bryan Allen Academy 7
Cameron Yoe 37, Little River Academy 19
Carthage 56, Center 14
Cedar Hill Trinity 29, Gadsden County, Fla. 17
Cedar Park 56, Georgetown 24
Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24
Cherokee 47, Mullin 0
China Spring 58, Gatesville 27
Christoval 32, Rocksprings 20
Cibolo Steele 24, SA East Central 6
Clarksville 46, Simms Bowie 23
Clear Brook 24, Houston Clear Lake 0
Cleburne 48, Weatherford 31
Clifton 41, Florence 3
Clint 49, Fabens 7
Collinsville 61, Tioga 0
Columbus 42, Hitchcock 15
Comanche 38, Dublin 6
Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7
Conroe 37, Humble Summer Creek 21
Conroe Covenant 58, Katy Faith West 0
Converse Judson 37, New Braunfels 14
Copperas Cove 41, Granbury 22
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 61, Victoria East 7
Covington 45, Avalon 41
Crandall 46, Joshua 30
Crawford 51, Hamilton 6
Crockett 46, Palestine Westwood 36
Crosby 55, Montgomery 52
Cross Plains 27, Santo 14
Crystal City 22, Bandera 19
Cuero 38, La Grange 27
Cumby 36, Quinlan Boles 18
Cypress Creek 69, Houston Northbrook 7
Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Lakes 0
Cypress Ridge 45, Houston Spring Woods 7
Daingerfield 57, Pattonville Prairiland 0
Dallas Academy 73, Decatur Victory Christian 26
Dallas Covenant 34, Waco Reicher 24
Dallas Highland Park 42, Coppell 36
Dallas Jesuit 23, Plano East 17
Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Molina 29, Dallas White 26
Dallas Parish Episcopal 34, Midland Christian 32
Dallas Shelton 36, Tyler Gorman 34
Dallas South Oak Cliff 53, Dallas Spruce 9
De Kalb 35, Redwater 0
Decatur 40, Gainesville 21
Detroit 32, Maud 26
Devine 63, Carrizo Springs 21
Diboll def. Elkhart, forfeit
Dripping Springs 76, Lockhart 41
El Paso Andress 21, EP Chapin 19
EP Austin 46, Clint Horizon 32
EP Del Valle 26, EP Burges 20
EP Jefferson 28, EP Hanks 22, OT
EP Montwood 49, EP Franklin 35
EP Parkland 56, EP Bowie 20
EP Riverside 55, San Elizario 6
EP Ysleta 34, Clint Mountain View 7
Eastland 50, Millsap 23
Eden 45, Veribest 0
Edna 49, Aransas Pass 7
El Campo 35, Stafford 13
Eldorado 35, Miles 6
Emory Rains 55, Howe 10
Ennis 38, Waxahachie 0
Evant 72, Gordon 52
Everman 20, Haltom 8
FW Arlington Heights 45, FW Trimble Tech 0
FW Chisholm Trail 22, West Mesquite 15
FW Nolan 42, Plano Prestonwood 28
FW Southwest Christian 33, Grapevine Faith 7
Falls City 47, Louise 0
Fort Bend Christian 55, The Woodlands Christian 28
Fort Bend Clements 54, Pasadena 7
Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18
Fort Worth THESA 62, Melissa CHANT 16
Franklin 52, Rogers 35
Fredericksburg Heritage 51, Cedar Park Summit 48
Frisco 39, Lake Dallas 3
Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Frisco Memorial 33
Fulshear 28, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Ganado 28, Schulenburg 21
Georgetown East View 42, Elgin 35
Geronimo Navarro 94, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Giddings 47, Gonzales 31
Gilmer 59, Longview Spring Hill 13
Gilmer Union Hill 92, FW Covenant Classical 46
Gladewater 42, Atlanta 27
Glen Rose 63, Godley 28
Goose Creek 34, Galveston Ball 7
Graham 63, Bridgeport 7
Grand Oaks 56, Kingwood Park 21
Grand Prairie 20, Mesquite 16
Grandview 91, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Granger 43, Milano 13
Grapeland 54, Groveton 36
Grapevine 25, Justin Northwest 18
Grayson Christian 59, Sherman Texoma 46
Gregory-Portland 50, CC Carroll 20
Groveton Centerville 34, Alto 24
Gunter 29, Leonard 8
Gustine 78, Three Way 74
Harker Heights 20, Boerne-Champion 14
Harleton 42, New Diana 0
Hawkins 17, Big Sandy 0
Hearne 56, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Hidalgo 32, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0
Hillsboro 65, Venus 7
Holland 24, Moody 20
Holliday 8, Valley View 6
Hondo 52, Pearsall 0
Houston Austin 44, Houston Waltrip 10
Houston King 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
Houston Lutheran North 40, Houston Westbury Christian 16
Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. John's 7
Houston St. Pius X 49, Katy Pope John 0
Houston St. Thomas 31, SA Central Catholic 14
Houston The Village 55, Carrollton Prince of Peace 21
Houston Yates 44, Houston Scarborough 0
Huntington 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 26
Iola 49, Bartlett 18
Iowa Park 42, Mineral Wells 14
Irving Nimitz 37, Carrollton Creekview 3
Italy 40, Kerens 6
Jacksboro 30, Merkel 13
Jarrell 30, Robinson 27
Jefferson 41, Gladewater Sabine 34
John Cooper 16, Houston Christian 3
Jourdanton 51, SA Cole 0
Junction 73, Menard 6
Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 3
Katy Tompkins 55, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Kaufman 34, Terrell 8
Keller 48, North Mesquite 14
Kenedy 44, Bloomington 0
Kennedale 10, Longview Pine Tree 10
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 58, St Augustine 12
Kilgore 35, Mabank 7
Killeen Shoemaker 56, Kerrville Tivy 35
Kyle Lehman 26, SA Southwest 20
La Feria 41, Zapata 13
La Marque 35, Sweeny 29
La Vernia 49, Uvalde 22
Ladonia Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian, Miss. 36
Lago Vista 48, Luling 16
Lake Travis 58, San Marcos 3
Lampasas 59, Taylor 0
Lewisville 51, Arlington Lamar 41
Lexington 42, Riesel 7
Lindale 34, Henderson 7
Little Elm 23, Plano West 9
Llano 49, Comfort 17
Lometa 53, Paint Rock 0
Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14
Lovelady 56, Colmesneil 0
Lucas Lovejoy 62, Princeton 6
Lyford 51, Skidmore-Tynan 9
Lytle 21, Universal City Randolph 20, OT
Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0
Magnolia 27, College Station 17
Magnolia West 37, Lufkin 20
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Manor 34, Leander 28
Mansfield 27, Mansfield Summit 20
Mansfield Timberview 18, Flower Mound 13
Marion 41, Cotulla 34
Marlin 28, Cayuga 0
Marshall 48, McKinney North 22
Mason 67, Harper 0
May 49, Gorman 0
McGregor 58, Troy 57
Medina 52, Prairie Lea 6
Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42
Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit
Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 24
Milford 46, Bynum 19
Mount Vernon 23, Mineola 20
Muenster 62, Era 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 45, Keller Timber Creek 34
Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21
Navasota 23, Smithville 20
Needville 24, West Columbia Charter 21, OT
New Caney 21, New Caney Porter 19
New London West Rusk 42, Arp 6
Normangee 47, Jewett Leon 16
North Forney 49, FW Brewer 37
OKC Patriots, Okla. 35, Cedar Hill DASCHE 22
Odem 47, Falfurrias 6
Omaha Pewitt 47, Paris Chisum 28
Orange Grove 50, Goliad 26
Ozona 36, Center Point 0
Palestine 56, Chapel Hill 28
Palmer 30, Edgewood 6
Pantego Christian 47, Dallas First Baptist 6
Paris 50, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Pasadena Dobie 61, Fort Bend Bush 12
Pasadena Memorial 35, Dayton 14
Pearland 17, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Pearland Dawson 52, Alief Hastings 0
Petrolia 31, Chico 6
Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Pflugerville Weiss 21
Pilot Point 44, Paradise 21
Plano Coram Deo 52, Red Oak Ovilla 30
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Beeville Jones 35
Poth 49, George West 10
Price Carlisle 52, Frankston 42
Queen City def. Ore City, forfeit
Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7
Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33
Refugio 51, Three Rivers 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano 24
Richland Springs 47, Rochelle 0
Rio Vista 41, Valley Mills 33
Robstown 18, CC West Oso 10
Rockdale 55, Caldwell 26
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 20, Round Rock 18
Round Rock Christian 46, Concordia 25
Rule 46, Moran 0
Runge 52, Woodsboro 24
SA Alamo Heights 27, Moe & Gene Johnson 20
SA Antonian 49, SA Christian 10
SA Holy Cross 21, Shiner St. Paul 14
SA Johnson 42, San Antonio Lee 7
SA Brandeis 35, SA MacArthur 7
SA Marshall 36, SA O'Connor 33
SA Taft 28, San Antonio Harlan 7
SA Southside 33, Somerset 0
SA St. Gerard 51, SA Castle Hills 42
SA Wagner 27, Smithson Valley 24, OT
Saint Jo 84, Bryson 35
Salado 20, Waco Connally 15
San Marcos Baptist Academy 69, Austin Hill Country 32
Santa Gertrudis Academy 28, Banquete 25
Schertz John Paul II 54, Austin Achieve 12
Seagoville 37, Dallas Adamson 0
Sealy 43, Brookshire Royal 8
Sherman 62, Saginaw 0
Shiner 57, Weimar 14
Sidney 69, Valera Panther Creek 0
Sinton 54, Rockport-Fulton 35
South Grand Prairie 27, Hewitt Midway 24
Spring 55, Spring Dekaney 17
Spring Branch Living Rock 48, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Springtown 44, Lake Worth 14
Strawn 70, Bluff Dale 6
Tatum 56, New Boston 32
Temple Central Texas 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 24
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 22, Paris North Lamar 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Pittsburg 9
Texarkana Texas 49, Forney 10
The Colony 31, Denton 7
Thorndale 12, Rosebud-Lott 7
Throckmorton 48, Lueders-Avoca 32
Timpson 34, Garrison 6
Tomball Homeschool 20, Tomball Rosehill 16
Tomball Memorial 69, Deer Park 35
Tornillo 28, Anthony 26
Trenton 45, Tioga 6
Trophy Club Nelson 37, Irving MacArthur 6
Troup 24, Winona 15
Tyler Kings Academy 52, Irving Faustina Academy 48
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 13
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Mathis 0
WF City View 55, Henrietta 28
Waco La Vega 42, Stephenville 24
Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0
Waller 50, Cleveland 6
Walnut Springs 50, Cranfills Gap 18
Waskom 49, Hughes Springs 8
Water Valley 62, Irion County 16
Waxahachie Life 20, Alvarado 14
Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14
Whitewright 36, Lone Oak 7
Wilmer-Hutchins def. Dallas Roosevelt, forfeit
Wimberley 88, Manor New Tech 0
Winnsboro 57, Bonham 16
Wortham 60, Frost 35
Yoakum 23, Boling 3
Yorktown 51, Pettus 7