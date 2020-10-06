The Alice Varsity Cross Country teams participated at the Port Lavaca Sand Crab Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Varsity Girls placed second as a team overall.

Senior Jackie Villarreal took fourth, senior Galilea Chavez was in fifth place and senior Paris Chalfant came in seventh.

The Varsity Boys placed first overall and won their division. Sophomore Morgan Ramos was fourth, junior Jerry Martinez placed fifth, freshman Frank Rodriquez was eighth, junior Joncarlo Lomas came in ninth and senior Jordan Perez was 10th.

The next varsity meet is Saturday in Beeville.