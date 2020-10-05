THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the week: Bastrop

The Bears (1-1) were the only district team to get a win this past week, knocking off Travis 38-10. Picking up the team’s first victory of the season would be reason enough for recognition, but the circumstances in which the win came make it even more remarkable. With an open date on the schedule, the Bears’ administration and coaching staff were able to scramble to schedule a game against Travis just four days before kickoff.

Player of the week: Demire Thompson, Bastrop

The Bastrop running back picked up 118 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in the Bears’ 38-10 win over Travis. His big night included scoring runs of 26, 11 and 55 yards as the Bears racked up 268 yards on the ground a week after being pummeled 49-7 by Bryan Rudder.

The rest of the district

Glenn fell to 1-1 after a 33-13 loss to Veterans Memorial. … Rouse (1-1) ran into a talented A&M Consolidated team in a 48-21 defeat. … Brenham is a surprising 0-2 following a 35-10 setback at the hands of Magnolia. … Elgin (0-1) dropped a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to Marble Falls on a last-second Hail Mary. … Harker Heights knocked off East View (0-2) by the score of 49-21. … Connally is still seeking its first win after a 65-14 loss to Austin High. … Cedar Creek (0-2) is still seeking its first win after a 33-23 loss to Akins.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the week: Brenham at Glenn

Despite an 0-2 start, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Brenham should be counted among the favorites in the race for the district title at this point, but they’ll have to start proving it on the field. There’s a perfect opportunity for the Cubs to do just that when they take on a talented Glenn team. Both of these teams tested themselves early with tough nondistrict schedules and should be sharp in an early high-stakes showdown.

The rest of the district

Bastrop and Rouse meet in a battle of 1-1 squads. … Elgin travels to East View as both teams look for their first wins of the season. … Connally is at Cedar Creek in a battle between two teams looking to avoid the district cellar.