Amarillo High can take pride for breaking even in two visits to Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium during their first two weeks of the season.

The Sandies erupted with 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to run past Midland High with a 49-17 victory Friday night. It was the second straight week the Sandies (1-1) played in Midland after opening the season with a 54-40 loss to Midland Lee a week earlier.

But this win may have come with a cost. Quarterback Will Maynard, who threw two touchdown passes in the first half after throwing five against Lee a week earlier, left the game in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.

But Amarillo High backup quarterback Brock Wade got things started on the first play of scrimmage in the second half, throwing a 71-yard scoring pass to Cayden Phillips to take a 28-17 lead.

Wade followed with two more TD passes in the quarter, a 25-yard strike to Jameson Garcia, and a 42-yard scoring play to Davin Lemmons. Wade completed 8 of 15 passes for 169 yards.

It was a balanced night offensively for the Sandies, who threw for 301 yards and ran for 282. Garcia had five catches for 103 yards and Levi Slaydon ran for 104 yards on 18 carries.

Amarillo High 7 14 28 0 -- 49

Midland High 3 14 0 0 -- 17

MHS – Chris Ruiz FG 25

AHS – Jameson Garcia 15 pass from Will Maynard (AJ Villar kick)

AHS – Garcia 45 pass from Maynard (Laminack kick)

MHS – Luke Manning 13 pass from Landry Walls (Ruiz kick)

AHS – Taevon Hood 30 run (Villar kick)

MHS – Brian’Zai Perez 46 pass from Walls (Ruiz kick)

AHS – Cayden Phillips 71 pass from Brock Wade (Laminack kick)

AHS – Garcia 25 pass from Wade (Villar kick)

AHS – Hood 2 run (Laminack kick)

AHS – Davin Lemmons 42 pass from Wade (Villar kick)

Amarillo High Midland

First downs 29 16

Rushes-yards 41-282 28-83

Passing yards 301 244

Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-28-0 21-40-1

Punts-avg. 2-22.5 4-34.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0

Penalties-yards 6-50 4-40

Class 4A

Canyon 40, Levelland 0

Canyon continues to throttle opponents defensively, as the Eagles recorded their second straight shutout and third in the last four games to rout Levelland at Happy State Bank Stadium to stay undefeated.

It’s been a remarkable defensive run for the Eagles (5-0), who have recorded three shutouts and haven’t given up a touchdown in their last three games. They allowed only 130 total yards to Levelland (1-5).

Canyon had another strong night offensively, as Jay DeFoor threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Joe Shaw. Brody Cook also ran for two touchdowns.

Levelland 0 0 0 0 - 0

Canyon 8 19 13 0 - 40

Class 3A

River Road 41, West Texas High 14

River Road evened its record before staring district play by rolling to a big win at home over West Texas High.

After a scoreless first quarter, both teams hit high gear offensively in the second quarter as River Road (3-3) had a 20-14 halftime lead. Quarterback Lance Welps got the Wildcats on the board on a 60-yard scoring run and Elliot Brown had the first of his three scoring runs.

Welps and Brown led a running attack which rolled for 426 yards. Welps had 207 yards on 23 carries and Brown had 132 yards on 15 carries.

West Texas High fell to 2-3.

West Texas High 0 14 0 0 - 14

River Road 0 20 8 13 - 41

WT High River Road

First downs 12 16

Rushing 110 426

Passing 197 26

Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-17-2 2-5-0

Punts-avg. NA NA

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 10-100 8-75