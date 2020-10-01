ANNA - The Anna Coyote tennis team picked up another big win over Class 5A Whitehouse on Sept. 26.

The win puts Anna at 7-3 on the season and they are undefeated in district play. This sets up the Coyotes for their final district team tennis meet against Gainesville. With a win, they will complete their first-ever undefeated run through district.

After getting down to Whitehouse 4-0 on Saturday, losing mixed doubles, boys doubles two and three, and girls doubles three. The Coyotes rolled back winning line one boys and girls and line two girls doubles. That left Anna down 4-3 going into singles competition.

Using that momentum, Coach Vance Sharp’s squad took eight of the 12 singles matches to close out the tournament.

Morgan Sharp improved her season record to 10-0 and stands as the top-ranked line one singles player in Class4A Region2.

Ryan Lamar got another big win for the Coyotes at line one boys singles by beating the top-ranked Whitehouse player who was undefeated until Saturday.

"We are looking very good right now and with a win over Gainesville this week our district season record will be unblemished," commented Coach Sharp. "We are all very excited about the success of our season to this point."

During the week prior to the Whitehouse match, the Coyotes swept Whitesboro 18-1 in their District 10-4A meeting. That was a big momentum builder before the Whitehouse match Saturday and the Gainesville match this week.

Individual highlights in the Whitesboro match included Morgan Sharp improving to 9-0 in line one girls singles, and Payton Wickliffe moving to 7-0 in line two girls singles. Ryan Lamar won the line one boys singles in a tiebreaker in the third set. Bow Gates rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win in boys singles as well.

Anna started off its district run on Sept. 15 with a 17-2 win over the 25th ranked Melissa Cardinals. Against the Cardinals, Anna got off to a 6-1 lead in doubles matches and then took 11 of 12 singles matches.

Prior to starting district, Anna had played a very difficult schedule. Their only three losses of the season have come at the hands of teams ranked in the top 10 in the Class 4A state rankings.

Anna, ranked 20th at that point, had defeated Burkburnett (16th ranked), perennial powerhouse Midlothian Heritage, Van and Ferris prior to district play.

Individual match results for the Anna-Melissa meeting were boys doubles line one - Ryan Lamar/Brendan Muisyo-Anna def Dawson Mercer/Om Patel-Melissa 6-3, 6-7, 10-7; line two - RJ Frazier/Bow Gates-Anna def A.J. and Bennie Gonzalez-Melissa 2-6, 7-6, 10-5; line three - Luke Adcox/Prince Kagore-Anna def Landry Burwell/Luke Nichols-Melissa 6-3, 7-5.

Girls doubles line one - Morgan Sharp/Molli Woodbury-Anna def Emma Krause/Mackenzie Wilkie-Melissa 4-6, 6-1, 10-7; line two - Kate Adcox/Payton Wickliffe-Anna def Ximena Buhr/Sylar McCaskill-Melissa 7-5, 7-5; line three - Maura Ballard/Julia Katke-Anna def Reese Maddock/Rachel Tierney-Melissa 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed doubles Lars Costilla/Osaze Osemwenkhe-Melissa def Kenny Bibb/Yulissa Hernandez-Anna 6-3, 6-4.

Boys singles line one - Ryan Lamar-Anna def Dawson mercer-Melissa 3-6, 7-5, 10-7; line two - Bow Gates-Anna def AJ Gonzalez-Melissa 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; line three - Bendan Muisyo-Anna def Om Patel-Melissa 6-3, 7-5; line four - Luke Adcox-Anna def Lars Costilla-Melissa 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; line five - RJ Frazier-Anna def Landry Burwell-Melissa 8-6 (matches were changed to 8 game prosets after Anna got up 10-1 as the match was decided); line six - Kenny Bibb-Anna def Luke Nichols-Melissa 8-2.

Girls singles line one - Morgan Sharp-Anna def Mackenzie Wilke-Melissa 6-1, 6-0; line two - Molli Woodbury-Anna def Skylar McCaskill-Melissa 6-2, 6-2; line three - Payton Wickliffe-Anna def Ximena Burh-Melissa 3-6, 6-1, 11-9; line four - Maura Ballard-Anna def Krause-Melissa 6-1, 6-2; line five - Osaze Osemwenkhe-Melissa def KateAdcox-Anna 5-7, 2-6; line six - Julia Katke-Anna def Reese Maddock-Melissa 8-6.