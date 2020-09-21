Tell me something about the first time you played organized football.

When I was 7, I played for a team called the Derby Panthers in Kansas. I remember when I scored the game-winning touchdown and the high schoolers picked me up and put me up on their shoulders.

What has been your favorite football memory at Rouse?

My favorite memory was when we won our first game against Connally. It was a big deal because we didn’t have the best season and we just wanted to get our seniors a win and when we beat Connally. You just saw the excitement of the players and their families’ faces.

What is it about the sport of football you enjoy most?

I enjoy hitting people and just letting out all my built-up anger.

When you were younger, did you know you'd play football?

No, I thought I'd be playing basketball. I didn’t really switch from basketball to football. I played both when I was younger. I chose football because I feel that I will be a better prospect in football than I will be in basketball.

What did you do this summer to prepare for the season?

I worked on my footwork, agility, speed and lifted weights every day of the week.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

My grandfather (Albert Oliver Jr.) that I never got to meet, Antonio Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Julio Jones.

Why did you pick your grandfather?

He passed before I got to meet him, and I just want to talk to him so I can have the opportunity to meet him and see if he could give me some advice about life.

Tell me something about you that most people don't know.

Most people don’t know that I was born in Japan. My dad was in the Air Force and he was stationed in Okinawa. We lived in Japan before we moved to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas the next 2 ½ years.

What do you consider the world's greatest invention?

Football. Without football I don’t know what I would be doing right now.

Do you have any game-day rituals?

I always listen to hype music, get a good stretch in and pray with my teammates.

Do you have plans after you graduate?

I plan on going to college for football and majoring in kinesiology. My dream schools are LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida and Clemson.

Rick Cantu