LA GRANGE After three tough contests, La Grange finally caught a breather, swamping hard-luck Taylor 48-20 in a non-district game at Leopard Stadium on Friday.

The Leopards (2-2) lost their first two games against Rockdale and Canyon Lake and rallied in the fourth quarter to beat La Vernia last week.

They faced no such problems against the Ducks, scoring touchdowns on their first three positions and leading 48-14 at halftime.

Taylor (0-4) lost its 15th consecutive game dating back to 2018.

"They’re on a rough streak right now," La Grange coach Matt Yates said about Taylor. "We were able to cash in on all those mistakes early."

Taylor lost four fumbles. The Ducks fumbled on an exchange between players on a kickoff in the second quarter. La Grange’s Jakobe Wilkerson alertly picked it up and dashed 15 yards for the score.

Late in the second quarter, Taylor fumbled another kickoff. La Grange took advantage; quarterback Caden Cooper found Dana Baker on a 32-yard score in the end zone with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

La Grange running back D.J. Taylor ran at will, gaining 178 yards on only eight carries. He scored La Grange’s first three touchdowns on runs of 12, 90 and 48 yards.

"He got loose tonight," Kates said about Taylor, who received an offer from Mary Hardin Baylor this week. "...He’ll continue to get those (offers)."

La Grange wide receiver Bravion Rogers, a 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore, displayed his athleticism, nabbing three passes for 111 yards.

"We felt we had a good game plan, and the kids executed it," Kates said.

Cooper scored twice on runs of 8 and 2 yards.

One of the few mistakes Cooper made was throwing an interception in the second quarter, which Taylor returned 40 yards to the 5-yard line and then scored.

Quarterback Bryson Bass, a sophomore, was one of the few bright lights for Taylor, gaining 142 yards and scoring on a 30-yard scamper in the second quarter.

"That quarterback is really good," Kates said about Bass. "He’s hard to tackle."

Taylor running back Daniel Mendoza gained 49 tough yards on 10 carries and scored on runs of 5 and 3 yards.