Stephenville High School’s cross country teams continued to show overall improvement with a strong showing Wednesday in the Glen Rose Invitational meet at Squaw Valley Golf Course, winning the girls team title and finishing as the runner-up behind only Keene among the boys teams in their division.

Amiah Rodriguez won the varsity girls 3,200-meter race to lead the Honeybees with a time of 13:23.77. Teammate Seren Fowler finished third in 13:51.38, and Lila Richards was fourth in 14:14.28.

Also for the SHS girls, Ansley Meza’s personal-best time of 14:17.07 put her in sixth place, while teammate Marissa Otero was seventh in 14:18.63 and Kenna Cashon was 10th in 14:22.35.

Eduardo Juarez was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets, taking fourth place among the boys with a time of 18:11.45, and teammate Cullin Rumsey was sixth in 18:50.91.

The other SHS varsity boys results were Mitchell Pack 10th place in 18:56.91; Daniel Osornio 12th in 19:18.95; Noah Hansen 15th in 19:53.06; and Cody Miller 18th in 20:17.83.

In the junior varsity division, the SHS girls captured the team title, and the SHS boys place second.

"It was a short turn-around from our Friday meet last week to a Wednesday meet this week but I thought our kids handled it well," SHS cross country coach Beth Phelps said. "All the girls times improved from the Brownwood meet two weeks ago and that's our goal every week. Go out and get better."

The SHS teams are scheduled to have their next meet on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Gatesville.