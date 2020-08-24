The Weiss volleyball program has a new district, an enthusiastic coach and, finally, some varsity experience. All should help the team as it opens up practice this week.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the season because of the coronavirus, Weiss coach Karen Huffman likes the mental fortitude her players have shown in the offseason.

"I’m not confident anyone knows what the season’s going to look like right now," Huffman said. "Regardless of the circumstances we are faced with, I’m confident my kids will have the mindset to define the moment."

A veteran coach who has led multiple teams to the playoffs, Huffman started the Weiss program three years ago. She believes this season could be memorable for the Wolves.

"In year one, we started four freshmen, and it was a a big learning curve for them," she said. "In year two, we were developing the mindset, and we were knocking at the door, and now in year three, if we can fill a couple critical position spots, we could really be a force on the court."

The Wolves have juniors Aden Britt at setter, Jazmine Mason at left outside hitter and Jaylen Anderson as a right-side hitter. The three members, who have all started since they were freshmen, form the nucleus of the team,.

"It’s their time," Huffman said.

Huffman also said her two senior middle blockers, Christina Atkinson and Timaia Sugars, have worked hard in the offseason and have seen significant development and improvement.

"As seniors, their leadership will be key this season," Huffman said. "They both can dominate the front line, and I have some young kiddo’s that are going to be fun to watch develop. "

Weiss has been realigned into a new District 18-5A that also includes Hendrickson, Pflugerville and Connally as well as Bastrop, Cedar Creek, Elgin and Manor.