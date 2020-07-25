I know all about the coronavirus and the impact it’s having on Texans, mainly because it’s having the same impact on us out here in Burnet County.

Having barely left the house since March 15, I’ve worked my way through the depression over being locked up and I’ve moved on to counting up the number of different animals we’ve had in the house and the yard.

First of all, a friend sent me a photo of a gray fox in his backyard. Nothing particularly unusual about that except for the fact that the fox was in a tree. But that’s not unusual either, to tell you the truth.

Foxes are one of those animals which have adapted quite well to living around humans, especially here in the Hill Country where semi-wilderness is never very far away.

The only thing we have to be cautious about with foxes is that they can be carrying rabies. Take precautions if they’re coming in close to the house or acting aggressively toward you or your pets.

Foxes like to creep up onto back porches and decks to steal pet food and that’s a situation that can have bad results. But, if you see one like that, just walk outside and yell and he will run away most of the time. If he comes toward you in a threatening manner, call animal control and let them deal with it.

We have a fox or two here close to the house and see them from time to time. We even had a pair raise a brood of kits in a small culvert just up the road from our house. We could drive by there almost any time of day and there would be two or three little ones sitting out by the entrance to the culvert.

And up at Newhalen Lodge in Alaska, where we spend a week most summers fishing, there is a family of foxes that live close by the lodge. Almost any morning, you can open your door and find one of the adults creeping around outside looking for mice. My grandkids loved those foxes.

But mammals aren’t the only animals we’ve had here at the house this summer. I wrote recently about the rattlesnake that my wife’s little dog alerted to next to the fence around the dog yard.

Just a couple of weeks ago, though, I was in the kitchen getting a glass of water when she began carrying on with her snake bark-and-growl act outside the house. I looked outside to see her looking straight down at the ground, which said "rattlesnake" to me.

I called Rana and told her we had a snake and she needed to get the dogs inside. I got my snake tongs off the porch and walked out through the utility room to where the dogs had been playing.

There was no snake rattling and no snake visible until I walked right up to it stretched out in the grass. This was a solid 4-footer, which didn’t rattle until I picked it up in the tongs. Then it began a constant buzzing that continued until I whacked him with a shovel.

We don’t allow snakes around the house because of the dogs and grandkids and this one had to go. But before I did that I had to hand the snake over the fence to Rana who had walked out the back door and was standing on the patio.

That kind of freaked her out though there was no way for the snake to escape the tongs.

A few days later, we took that little dog and my springer spaniel to a local vet’s office for snake avoidance training with Cory Winter, daughter of Harlen Winter, the local guy who came up with the concept of that particular style of training.

Rana put her little dog on a leash and walked her in from downwind of the snake Cory had placed in the grass. Pepper caught the snake’s scent and immediately went for the rattler. That’s when Cory hit the button on the control unit and sent an electric current through the collar we’d placed on the little dog.

We got a demonstration of her true athletic ability then, because she jumped at least as high as Rana’s shoulder, turned a complete flip in the air and landed headed for the truck. When the leash stopped her, she turned back toward the snake and began growling at the reptile.

It was Ceilidh’s turn then and I wanted to see if she remembered the lesson from two years ago. Both times we’ve had a snake in the dogs’ yard she got up on the porch and left little Pepper to wrangle the diamondback on her own.

We put the collar on her then and I walked her toward the snake until she caught the scent. She immediately got behind me and wouldn’t move. "That’s good, " Cory said. "That shows she remembers the snake from before. That’s what you want her to do."

But, the drought has made sure we haven’t only been besieged by rattlesnakes this summer. Lately, there’s has been a veritable storm of striped bark scorpions in the house. Maybe that’s no big deal to you but I hate the things and honestly can’t figure out a single reason for them to exist.

We’ve had them on the floor, on the walls, on the sides of boxes and inside closets. Rana has been stung twice in the last 10 days, both times painful stings on her foot. Pepper got stung one evening as I was walking her in the yard.

I haven’t been stung, but I’ve killed at least two a day for the last three weeks. They have a nasty habit of falling off the ceiling and plopping down on the bed, which wakes you up during the night for a quick search for the scorpion you know is there.

By the time you find it or don’t, you’re wide awake and might as well get up and start your day, even if it’s in the middle of the night.