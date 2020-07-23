Texas Tech linebacker Xavier Benson, who was the team’s fourth-leading tackler last season, announced Thursday he is taking a leave of absence from football to focus on his mental health.

In a statement he posted on Twitter, Benson wrote, in part, "My entire life I’ve felt like an outsider. Those around me never fully understood who I was, and, to be honest, I’m not sure I fully understood myself. I was in survivor mode and could never really catch a break in life. I know now that I need help and want help."

Benson said his decision to step away from football "isn’t a decision I take lightly, but it’s one I know will help me in all walks of life moving forward.

"I want to be more productive for my friends, my teammates and most importantly, my family — not just now but in the future. I know I need help with dealing with my past and how it affects my personal life."

Benson played in all 12 games last season, starting 10. He was credited with 57 tackles, second only to linebacker Riko Jeffers among Tech returnees, and four tackles for loss.

Tech coach Matt Wells, in a statement released later Thursday, said Benson has his and the program’s full support.

"He will continue to get the support he needs from us as a staff and as a program," Wells said, "and we ask those outside our program please respect his privacy as well as the privacy of his family at this time. Mental health is an important issue not only to college athletes but to us as a society, and we will continue to provide the necessary resources to our student-athletes here at Texas Tech."

Benson’s the third linebacker with experience remaining who played for the Red Raiders last season, but won’t be there when returnees report on Aug. 6 and start preseason practice on Aug. 7. Evan Rambo retired because of knee injuries, and Brayden Stringer transferred to Texas State.

Now, in addition to Jeffers, Tech must count on newcomers to plug the holes. Krishon Merriweather from Garden City (Kan.) Community College led the NJCAA in tackles last season with 153. Brandon Bouyer-Randle, who joined the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer, played in 30 games at Michigan State, getting credit for 31 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

The NCAA recently granted Bouyer-Randle an eligibility extension that restores his junior-year status for this coming season.

Kosi Eldridge and Tyrique Matthews also played bit parts last season in their first years on campus, Eldridge as a transfer and Matthews as a true freshman.

Benson is one of the youngest players in the Red Raiders’ 2018 signing class, having just turned 20 in May. He said last season he was the youngest player on the Red Raiders’ team captains council.

Benson, born in the Metroplex, was once an elementary school classmate of Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson. He moved to Texarkana for junior high and high school and played on Texarkana Pleasant Grove’s state-championship team in 2017.

After he signed with Tech, Benson said his parents moved to Lubbock in the fall of 2018.

"It helps me out a lot," he said last season, "because college football life, especially being a student-athlete, it takes a toll on your mind. Trying to do everything, it’s hard. So when you have somebody you can talk to face to face that you love, and they know you better than anybody because they’ve raised you your whole life, it helps a lot."

Earlier this week, Texas defensive back Kobe Boyce announced he was stepping away from football, citing depression.

In his statement Thursday, Benson wrote, "My hope is that my story can inspire anyone facing the same challenges I’ve battled my entire life to seek help. I’ve already learned it’s OK to seek help. It’s OK to talk to others. That’s how healing begins. Please know you aren’t alone."