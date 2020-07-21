Van Alstyne High School’s Bryce Sevarino recently committed to Tarleton State University and its cross country team.

Sevarino was weighing his options on his future college and competing plans at the next level into this summer.

He had narrowed it down between the University of Central Arkansas, the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, and Tarleton.

Tarleton State University was the choice, Sevarino explained, because "there was just an atmosphere when I was on campus and talking to the coaches I just knew this was the college for me."

Located in Stephenville, Texas, the school has made a big jump this season, as it is competing at the NCAA Division 1 level. It will compete in the Western Athletic Conference.

Sevarino plans to major in construction management and engineering.

The signing event was held outdoors at the Van Alstyne High School football stadium. In the background, student-athletes were on the field finishing their summer workouts.

Sevarino knows about the hard work that goes into competing in high school and earning a chance to do so at the next level.

He spoke about the preparations that led him to his signing day, saying he was "so excited to see my hard work finally pay off, its overwhelming. A lot of people do not see all of the hours running outside of school. I have run year-round since fifth grade. All of the years that have built up to this."

The teen struggled during the season with injuries that limited his success at the level he expected of himself. Despite those injuries, he was district runner-up, thirteenth at regionals and qualified for state.

As a junior, he was fifth at regionals, and twenty-fourth out of over 200 runners at the state meet. In the spring, he was the district champion in the 800m and 1600m and regional qualifier.

Recently, Sevarino was named the All-Texomaland Cross Country Runner of the Year. He also won the award previously in his high school career as a freshman. He was a Runner of the Year finalist as a sophomore and junior.

Sevarino advanced to the UIL State Cross Country meet each of his four years of high school.

Mark and Rachel Sevarino were on hand to see their son sign the paperwork for Tarleton, just as they were on his side throughout his high school sports journey.

Both coaches, they know the time and effort that goes into competing.

Bryce Sevarino said he was appreciative for all his parents have done to help push him to "achieve his dreams."