ARLINGTON From the gym, it’s a 14-mile drive, a half-hour zipping past Waikiki and Diamond Head. The H-1 Highway ends and the road enters Koko Head Park and winds around the crater for which the park is named. It narrows into a one-lane road built on the lava rock cliffs along the Pacific Ocean for a couple of miles before picturesque Sandy Beach Park opens up.

It’s hard to get to, but Honolulu tourists still find the place. Especially since President Barack Obama shredded waves there early in his first term. In high school, it was his favorite place to bodysurf.

And it was at Sandy Beach this spring, after leaving the bat and the weights behind, that Isiah Kiner-Falefa took what might be finishing steps in making him an everyday major leaguer. It was there, among those waves every afternoon, that he learned to slow down, putting events beyond his control out of mind.

"I was on edge a little bit because of how spring training ended," Kiner-Falefa said during a Zoom interview with reporters Wednesday, a few moments before manager Chris Woodward acknowledged the team is seriously considering him as a viable regular third baseman.

"Being able to go to the beach really helped. If I didn’t have that, I might have pounded my head into the wall. I’m known for being quick and explosive in how I move, so a big thing for me has always been to try to slow myself down a little bit, to slow my mind. Being there at the end of the day really helped. The flow of the water and the ease of it all helped me really relax and slow my mind down."

Later he further explained: "The beach helped me breathe."

Before spring training shut down, Kiner-Falefa had been the breakout star of the Rangers’ camp. An overhauled first move at the plate gave him the ability to better drive the ball. Combined with an unstoppable work ethic and above-average defensive ability, he was forcing the Rangers to reconsider his place.

With nobody standing out at first base, the team started to consider other options. The rise of Kiner-Falefa presented the chance to move Todd Frazier from third to first.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Kiner-Falefa went back to Honolulu and quarantine. March bled into April and then May. He considered coming back to Texas but had doubts the season would ever get off the ground. Then came the labor issues. May turned into June.

All the while, Kiner-Falefa was unable to hit either off a pitching machine or a live pitcher. He limited his contacts to family and a small workout group. There wasn’t a pitcher among them. Maintaining the swing fell to him and his dad working in a short cage in his backyard. He’d video the workouts and ship them to Rangers hitting instructors Luis Ortiz, Callix Crabbe and Alex Burg for feedback.

And then he’d go to the beach and exhale.

As long as the notorious waves at Sandy Beach weren’t too high, he’d get on the boogie board or bodysurf. He gave up the surfboard a while ago. Bad for the knees.

"It was a long, long quarantine in Hawaii," Kiner-Falefa said. "But I haven’t been home in eight summers. It was good to remember where I was from."

Nor did he forget the swing. The lack of live pitching might have been a concern, but the videos were clean, and a frustrating year of trying to learn new techniques started to pay off because it became easier to make adjustments.

"He left spring training with a true understanding of what his move needs to be," Ortiz said. "I’ve never been worried about his ability to make contact, but he had to understand his move in order to hit for power. I’ve told him he will hit for power through skill, not power. He must be accurate with his move and get the ball on the barrel. He’s not afraid to make adjustments now because he understands what he needs to do. And that’s cool."

For example: Ortiz noticed Tuesday that Kiner-Falefa’s heel was disengaging with the ground a little early. They spoke about it Wednesday. The result: Two pitches, two line drive hits.

Because of things like this, the idea of Kiner-Falefa as a regular gains more traction with each passing day. With the start of the regular season barely two weeks away, there aren’t a whole lot of days left to pass.

"He’s making it more and more" realistic, Woodward said. "You see the changes in his swing, and it’s hard for me to not have him in the lineup. "I’m seeing the same commitment to the strike zone. I’m seeing him square everything up. I’m seeing really good two-strike approaches. He’s a dangerous bat right now."