The officers of Prosper High School’s Talonettes returned home July 1 loaded with awards they won while competing in a summer camp program sponsored American Dance and Drill.

During the event, which was held at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront, the teens competed in a variety of categories. The team’s dance and social officers received All-American honorable mentions while Zoë Dale and Ashley Ellis won the All American Dance Company award.

Dale also took claimed the Outstanding Performance award, and Hannah Gorgueiro received the same award in the social-officer category.

The staff selected the entire team to receive its Spirit award, while the dance officers were presented the All American of the Day and Grand Champion of the Week trophies. Meanwhile, the social officers were the recipients of the Gussie Nell Davis award.

The Talonettes’ dance and social officers also received the Sweepstakes award.