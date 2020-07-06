1. Cedar Park: There’s one undeniable fact that’s been proven over and over again over the past 15 years or so the Timberwolves are going to field one of the best offensive lines in the Central Texas in any given year. This year’s version will be led by 6-foot-6, 285-pound Luke Williams, the district’s co-offensive lineman of the year a year ago and the primary bodyguard for quarterback Ryder Hernandez. Guard Connor Mason is 6-2 and 255 pounds with good size and quick feet. He’s counted on to do a lot of the pulling and trapping for the Timberwolves but is plenty physical enough to maul a defensive lineman across from him if asked as well. Nolan Seifert also earned all-district honors last season.

2. Georgetown: Connor Heffernan might be the most talented individual offensive lineman in the district. The 6-5, 275-pounder has already drawn offers from Rice, Colorado State and Air Force and could see that list grow going into his senior year. Trey Flores is a 5-11, 275-pound bulldozer and the other senior leader of the group. The Eagles do have a couple of key pieces to replace from last year’s team, but with a couple of cornerstones like Heffernan and Flores, the rest of the group should fill out nicely.

3. Hendrickson: Garrett Winneck is the senior leader of this group, and he looks the part at 6-5 and 265 pounds. The 6-3, 285-pound Deontae Bowie is another senior all-district candidate next to him, giving the unit a formidable pair of building blocks. The Hawks must replace a few other key pieces on the line in the first year back in Class 5A, but they have the kind of talent and size regularly found in 6A programs.

4. Manor: This is a team perhaps best known for its elite talent at the skill positions, but it’s the group up front that paves the way for the playmakers. This team has no shortage of talent up front Audric Hardaway will play on both sides of the ball, and his stout 6-1, 270-pound build allows him to lock on to a target and drive off the line. Max Diaz’s low center of gravity gives him a leverage advantage against some guys who may be bigger on the other side of the ball. Tyler Thornton is another anchor for the group. He may just be a junior, but he already plays with the experience and demeanor of a senior.

5. Anderson: Keep a close eye on right tackle Garrett Crownover. Though he’s just a sophomore, he held his own in one of the best 6A districts in the state last year. At 6-4 and 275 pounds, he stacks up physically with any player in the district and another year’s worth of experience and growth could see him go from solid to dominant in a new 5A Division I district. The team is breaking in a few new players up front around him, but the Anderson coaching staff fully believes the group has a chance to be bigger and better than last year up front.

6. Weiss: The Wolves are going to lean heavily on the experience and smarts of center Diego Cruz. The Weiss coaching staff calls his football IQ "off the charts." He’ll make all the calls and keep everyone in line as they adjust to Steve Van Meter’s always-high-powered offensive scheme. The team will have to find some replacements for a pair of all-district players in Christian Hamilton and Diego Ceballos-Rios, but the staff believes there are talented players waiting in the wings to step up and fill those roles.

7. Pflugerville: The Panthers must replace their on-field and locker room leader in center Wyatt Crawford, but it appears Noah De La Torre may be read to step into the role. He was an all-district player a year ago at tackle. Devin Mathis, Abel Vidaurri ,and Anthony Kiddy are just a few of the names that are being kicked around to potentially make a difference up front this season for Pflugerville. Developing this unit will be key for third-year coach Charles Taylor, who predicates his offense off a power-running game.

8. Leander: Noah Holifield is a bit on the small size at 6-foot and 210 pounds, but the senior packs more punch than his frame would have you believe. Logan Davis stands 6-4 and 230 pounds and will help hold down this group, along with the 6-3, 269-pound Tai Sewell. The Lions are hoping some experience will help this group continue to improve as the team looks to turn a corner this year.