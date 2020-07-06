Learning Spanish is still a daily grind for Josh Wolff. The Austin FC head coach admitted Monday that he has yet to have a conversation with his first player, Rodney Redes, in his language.

Attitude translates in any language. Wolff said that Redes, a 20-year-old from the Paraguayan club Guaraní, has it in spades.

On a recent Zoom call, the versatile winger told his new bosses, who have been using team-themed backgrounds for their calls, “I’m going to score a goal in that stadium.”

“To say that in front of the coach, to say that in front of the sporting director, with this smile and a realness to it. That’s a genuine action,” Wolff said. “You love it because it’s coming from his heart, and when you watch him play you know he’s putting everything he can into a game.”

Most fans had not heard of Redes when he was announced Monday morning as Austin FC’s first signing. Most fans of Redes had not heard of Austin FC.

“As many people perhaps even in Paraguay would say, this kind of went under the radar,” said Roberto Rojas, a Paraguayan American journalist based in Connecticut. “No one expected this move. There were rumors last week. His agent, Diego Serrati, spoke about how they were planning to sell him to an MLS team, but it was unnamed.

“People were suggesting Miami or Cincinnati as well. He said this would be a team that never had a Paraguayan player, but little did I know it would be a team that never had a player, period.”

Before noon, “Rodney Redes” was the top trending topic in Austin on Twitter, and a video had surfaced of Redes speaking glowingly about his new club.

“To become Austin FC’s first-ever signing is a huge honor and huge responsibility,” he said in a video for his agency. “I promise I will give it my all. I’ve been following MLS, I see that it’s improving each year, and I believe I will adapt very well there.”

Rodney Redes es el primer fichaje del @AustinFC , nuevo equipo de la @MLS a partir del 2021.



#JugadorEagleEye pic.twitter.com/wIIgY9O5GC

— Eagle Eye Sports Management (@eagleeyefutbol) July 6, 2020

It’s a lot of pressure to heap on a 20-year-old, but nothing Redes hasn’t faced before. He signed his first professional contract at 18 and has more than 90 appearances for Club Guaraní, with 15 goals. Wolff and sporting director Claudio Reyna raved about his maturity.

“He’s a young, hungry, dynamic player, and I think the more I watched him and the more I interacted with him, the more you realize he’s a very focused young man,” Wolff said.

“When he plays, he plays with real commitment, real passion, and then his technical qualities are very clear. He’s got very powerful running, he’s a low-profile guy, good change of speed with the ball and without the ball, and most importantly he’s very goal-orientated. In and around goal, he finds ways to get shots off. He finds ways to score goals; he finds ways to arrive in areas that generate goals.”

Comparisons will be drawn to another Paraguayan winger, Miguel Almirón, who successfully used MLS expansion team Atlanta United as a catapult to Newcastle of the English Premier League. Reports at the time had Almirón, 22, priced at around $8 million when Atlanta bought him from Lanús in Argentina. He sold for club records for both Newcastle and Atlanta.

ESPN reported Monday that Redes’ transfer fee was $2.75 million.

“Rodney is different to Almirón, who made the jump from Argentina,” Reyna said. “From Argentina, his value skyrocketed, and Atlanta bought him from there. We’re sort of making the judgment to get a player before he makes a jump.”

Team officials are betting on him making the Paraguay national team as a budding generation takes aim at returning the nation to the World Cup in 2022 for the first time since 2010. Paraguay fans are, too. In February, an article on the Copa Libertadores website referred to him as “el Mbappé de Paraguay.”

“He’s definitely a player that has exploded as one of the new bright gems in this new era of Paraguayan players,” Rojas said.

Making Redes the first signing came down to a mix of timing and the fact that his contract will allow him to stay with Guaraní through the end of the year. Reyna admitted finding temporary homes for players, always a challenge, has been exacerbated by many leagues having to shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. Redes is back training, preparing for the league to restart later this month.

“You have to keep in rhythm to play,” Reyna said. “It’s not so easy to just jump back in and start. MLS is a very competitive league, very athletic. Our players all know that you have to be ready to go when you come into this league.”

Reyna left open the possibility of more signings this summer and said there will be a nearly three-month transfer window for MLS teams after the MLS Is Back Tournament in Orlando, Fla., which will begin Wednesday and run through Aug. 11.

“It’s ongoing. It’s nonstop,” Reyna said. “There’s players of interest all the time that we’re talking about.”