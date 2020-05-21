MELISSA - Melissa High School senior tennis teammates Sierra Thomas and Sarah Keeton have signed letters of intent to play D-III tennis at Austin College in Sherman.

Thomas and Keeton both lettered all four years at Melissa High School. The pair have been doubles partners for the past three years and are excited to play together as teammates this fall for the Fighting ‘Roos.

Austin College Coach Jeff Kutac said he is excited to have the teens join his program.

Melissa High School head coach Brad Crawford said of Thomas and Keeton, “We are going to have a big hole to fill next year. Anytime you lose your number one and number two girls, it leaves big shoes to fill.

“I’m excited for both girls, though. For them to have the chance to get a quality education” at Austin College, “and to also be able to play tennis for such a fine program, is great for our team, too.

“I’m so proud of Sarah and Sierra,” Crawford said. “They have worked so hard these past three years since I’ve been here. I’m gonna miss them as players, but even more, I’m gonna miss their leadership and the fun that we’ve shared. I know they will do amazing things in college, as students, tennis players and people.”

“I think playing tennis at Austin College will be a great opportunity for me to be able to be successful in both tennis and academics,” Thomas said. “I am super excited and have already talked to a lot of the girls that will be on the team. I think we will all be like a family and it will be an amazing four years.”

Keeton said, “I’m excited to see what my future holds while attending Austin College. I have been blessed enough to not only play tennis, but also attend college there. I’m looking forward to having amazing teammates and getting to play the sport I love.”