Name: Caden Scherer

School: Prosper High School

Sport: Baseball

College plans: Study business at the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: I had to drink a Red Bull before every game, listen to my ‘Pre-Game’ playlist, and play catch with Easton Robbins.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: I liked to listen to disco/funk music before every game so I would be feeling groovy and fluid during the game.

Favorite subject/class: My favorite subject was math until I got to calculus.

Favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher would be Mrs. Cross. She left a lasting impact on my life and I always knew I had someone to talk to with her.

Favorite coach and why: My favorite coach was Coach Cain because he was big into the fitness aspect of the game and he was someone we could joke around with.

Best teammate and why: The best teammate would be Max Hamilton. We have played together since we were little and we always pushed each other to grow as players.

Best high school sports memory: My favorite sports memory would be hearing my name called out before the games and at-bats.

Best high school non-sports memory: My favorite non-sport high school memory would be the time I got to spend with my friends in class and at lunch.

What you love about your sport: What I love about baseball is that you aren’t always moving around and on your toes like you are in other sports. You get a lot of time to chill and gather yourself.

Favorite sports movie and why: My favorite sports movie would be “DodgeBall” because it’s funny.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: I would describe the class of 2020 as unique and diverse.

Biggest lesson learned: The biggest lesson I learned was from my summer coach Mike Hamilton. You need to embrace the failures and can’t be scared of them. You have to be aggressive and attack situations.

Biggest influence in your life: The biggest influence on my life would be my dad. He taught me my work ethic and how to be strong.

Athlete you look up to: The athlete I look up to the most would be dad or my mom (or Patrick Mahomes).

Reaction to the season being canceled: My reaction when we got canceled was just shock. That was the end of my sports career and it just came out of nowhere.

Message to your teammates: A message to my teammates would be to not stop working hard. We put in so many hours and so much extra work. Don’t let this time off ruin all of that.

Message to your freshman self: A message to myself would be to keep putting in the extra work. You’re going to question if all that time is even worth it but I promise it is.

Thing you won’t miss at all: The thing I won’t miss at all is going to be swimming workouts in the pool every Thursday.

Thing you will miss the most: The thing I am going to miss the most is hearing my name called before the games and running to center field under the lights.

