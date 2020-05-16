Saturday

May 16, 2020 at 2:00 AM


By Bill Spinks


wspinks@waxahachietx.com


The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County girls’ soccer team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.


These 36 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.


The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.


Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ soccer are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.


The All-Ellis County girls’ soccer team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.


The All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team will be announced next week.


Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Girls’ soccer Team are, listed alphabetically:


Player of the Year Finalists


Angel Garfias, Waxahachie


Megan McCarthy, Mid. Heritage


Georgia Santos, Red Oak


Coach of the Year finalists


Austin Guest, Midlothian


Gerald Slovacek, Mid. Heritage


Jason Venable, Waxahachie


First team


Rachel Allen, Mid. Heritage


Aaliyah Bivins, Mid. Heritage


Bella Curiel, Waxahachie


Maria Diaz, Ferris


Angelica Gutierrez, Waxahachie


Makenlee Mabra, Mid. Heritage


Kaleigh Naizer, Midlothian


Brynn Pollock, Mid. Heritage


Peyton Renfro, Waxahachie


Tori Sorrels, Midlothian


Sarah Zamora, Red Oak


Second team


Rockie Acosta, Waxahachie


Sarah Bell, Ennis


Zoe Boldt, Midlothian


Liv Epps, Waxahachie


Megan Fellows, Red Oak


Charley Hearron, Waxahachie


Jacqueline Lopez, Ferris


Bailey Mann, Ferris


Janet Osegueda, Ferris


Kirkland Redic, Waxahachie


Evelyn Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie


Honorable mentions


Emma Best, Midlothian


Amiyah Carter, Waxahachie


Victoria Falcon, Waxahachie


Alyssa Francis, Red Oak


Mariah Griffin, Midlothian


Sam Hernandez, Waxahachie


Kate Kroeger, Waxahachie


Madison Low, Ennis


Monica Mejia, Ferris


Tehya Parker, Life Waxahachie


Katie Walker, Waxahachie