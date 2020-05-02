Name: Maggie Rodgers

School: Melissa High School

Sport: Varsity softball

College plans: I plan to attend the Texas State University and major in nursing.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Before the game, the whole team knew not to step on the chalk line because it was bad luck. We also always huddled together and said the Lord’s Prayer before every game.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: "No Hands" by Waka Flocka Flame

Favorite subject/class: My favorite class is no doubt PALS. If you do not know, PALS stands for peer assistance leadership. Everyone in the program each has two PALS, one for each elementary. I love this class because getting to connect and be a part of these kids' everyday lives is such a blessing.

Favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher would have to be Coach Hamilton. He teaches our PALS class. He is super laid back and always makes class fun. He also has always been there for me personally and is always the first person to offer help if needed.

Favorite coach and why: My favorite coach would have to be Coach Rodgers, aka my dad. He has been my biggest supporter since I could walk. The thing that gives me the most joy is watching him coach at third base, especially when he is doing his dance moves trying to send someone home. I am thankful for the time we got to spend together on the field, I will definitely miss it.

Best teammate and why: My best teammate would be Savannah Rodriguez. She has been my throwing and hitting partner the last three years. She is always there for me no matter what. She also will play anywhere she is needed. She is definitely the definition of a team player.

Best high school sports memory: The most memorable sports memory is when we beat Aubrey out of the playoffs in a three-game series. It was no doubt the two best games the Melissa softball program has ever played.

Best high school non-sports memory: When the juniors jumped in to help the seniors win the cheer chant over the freshman at the pep rally.

What you love about your sport: It is like my getaway from reality, and my teammates are some of the funniest people.

Favorite sports movie and why: I love the movie "Field of Dreams" because even after their passing, baseball was still their favorite thing to do.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: We always have each other's backs, no matter what.

Biggest lesson learned: I learned not to let what others say affect me.

Biggest influence in your life: No doubt, Duke Sparks. His passion and love for everyone in our community can’t be beat. He is like Santa Claus of Melissa, Texas. He loves God, football and family. He definitely is the person who has influenced me most.

Athlete you look up to: Jenny Finch. She is one of the best softball pitchers ever. She was a part of the 2008 Olympic-winning team.

Reaction to the season being canceled: It was really hard to accept the fact that I played my last game and didn’t even know it. I knew our team was going to be special. It hurt me to know that we couldn’t prove people wrong.

Message to your teammates: Play every game like it is your last, because you never know what can happen. Forgive each other easily because you are like sisters. Always have each other's backs on and off the field. Most importantly, have fun! If y’all are not having fun, it is not worth it.

Message to your freshman self: Relax at the plate, it is more fun when you get a hit! Play for the little girl who fell in love with the game. Also, cut your dad some slack. He goes through more than you think and he is just trying to protect you.

Thing you won’t miss at all: Carrying the heavies.

Thing you will miss the most: Being around my teammates all of the time. They were truly my best friends and I will miss them the most.