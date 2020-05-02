Name: Ezra Monroe

School: Melissa High School

Sport: I have a huge passion for basketball, but I enjoy playing football.

College plans: My college plans are to play basketball and major in business finance.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: I love listening to classical music before and after competing in sports.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: I love listening to country music before competing in any sport. It calms my nerves.

Favorite subject/class: Math is by far my favorite subject. Math helps me think analytically and logically about any situation. As a future business finance manager, having skills in math will open many doors for me.

Favorite teacher and why: In all honesty, I enjoy each and every one of my teachers. I respect them for what they do. Most importantly, special thanks to all the math teachers I’ve had over the years. Because of you, I have a passion for math just as much as I have for basketball.

Favorite coach and why: Throughout my years of playing sports, I must give props to all the coaches who have taught me to be a better player and teammate. For that reason, I am thankful for all the coaches who have taught me to be positive, focused and goal-orientated.

Best teammate and why: I consider all my teammates my brothers. Throughout my years of playing both basketball and football, I have built strong relationships with my teammates. We have had to endure ups and downs together, and have a bond that will last for years to come. After high school, my goal is to continue to stay in contact with my brothers.

Best high school sports memory: The best high school sports memory is winning football games and celebrating with my teammates.

Best high school non-sports memory: The best high school non-sport memory would have to be mega lunch. Mega lunch was fun because I had the chance to spend time with all my classmates.

What you love about your sport: Basketball is my sport and I love competing. I enjoy studying the game and coming up with plays in my head.

Favorite sports movie and why: My favorite sports movie is "42." Like many other movies, this movie is inspired by a true story. It is important to me to learn about history as an African-American athlete. I believe this movie is interesting because it portrays integration of Major League Baseball.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: When I think of the Class of 2020, we can be described as being lit, meaning we are exciting and excellent!

Biggest lesson learned: For those that know me, know that I love sports. But, with any sport, injuries do occur. I have had my share of injuries and have had to sit on the bench/sidelines and help coach/cheer my teammates on. This was by far the hardest thing in my life. The feeling of not being able to compete with my "brothers" made me feel empty. Even though I have faced setbacks throughout my athletic career, I believe I am a stronger person today. Through the rough times, I remained positive. My motto then and now is to "Trust the process," as God has a master plan in my life.

Biggest influence in your life: The biggest influence in my life is my family. My parents are my backbone. They have shaped me into the person I am today. They are by far the two most influential people in my life because they lead by example. I have two older sisters, and being the baby boy is pretty cool. My sisters are important to me because they have had my back since day one. They are supportive and have always been my number one fans.

Athlete you look up to: I look up to all the athletes that are better than me. I learn from the best.

Reaction to the season being canceled: "GG in the chat."

Message to your teammates: Keep putting in work, God has a plan for us.

Message to your freshman self: "You were ugly."

Thing you won’t miss at all: The thing I won’t miss at all is homework.

Thing you will miss the most: The thing I will miss the most is being with my friends.