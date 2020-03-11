Following a familiar pattern, Lake Travis' explosive bats generated more runs than were necessary in a 12-0 victory over visiting Westlake in 4 1/2 innings on March in a District 25-6A softball matchup.

In their last six games, the Cavaliers (7-5, 2-1 in District 25-6A) have outscored their opponents 58-4 with four shutouts. Junior outfielder Emma Craver wielded the hottest bat with a pair of two-run home runs against Westlake (2-9, 0-4 in 25-6A).

"Westlake is our rival," Craver said. "Having that feeling of seeing the ball go over the fence is amazing."

Said Lake Travis coach Billy Coleman: "She's just having a great junior year and seeing the ball extremely well."

Craver's secret?

"It's finding the right state of mind and being ready to play," she said. "Not being scared of what's going to happen."

Lake Travis put the fear in Westlake early and often, scoring at least two runs in every inning, including pounding out five runs on five hits in the fourth inning as the Cavs sent 10 batters to the plate.

"We're playing some good softball right now at the right time. All we have left are district games," Coleman said. "I knew we were going to struggle early. I'm only starting one senior. I've got three freshmen in the infield, a sophomore and two juniors in the outfield, a sophomore pitcher and a junior catcher."

During their recent offensive hot streak, Lake Travis produced games with 10, 10, 14 and 12 runs.

"We tried to mix up pitches on them," Westlake coach Haley Gaddis said. "They did a great job with their at-bats."

Conversely, the Chaparrals struggled against Lake Travis junior Paige Connors, who struck out seven and yielded two hits in recording the complete-game victory.

"We've got to hit the ball and score runs," Gaddis said.

After setting down Westlake in order in the first, Lake Travis tallied three runs in the bottom half of the inning when Reed scored from third base on a wild pitch and Craver blasted a two-run homer over the right-field fence.

The Cavaliers added two runs apiece in the second and third. In the fourth inning, Craver ripped her second home run of the game to nearly the same location as her first homer.

"I hit a little blooper to shortstop in my second at-bat," Craver said in describing her fourth-inning homer. "I knew the next at-bat was going to be a lot better."