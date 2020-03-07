The Austin Spurs had three players score at least 21 points on the way to a 117-114 overtime win against the Northern Arizona Suns at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night.

Kenny Williams led all scorers with 31 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Williams accounted for all but two of the Spurs’ 3-pointers.

Galen Robinson Jr. put in good work for the Spurs, scoring 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting. He also had seven assists.

A pair of Spurs players turned in double-doubles. Chimezie Metu scored 21 points to go with a team-leading 13 rebounds. He also blocked three shots and had six assists. Dedric Lawson scored 19 and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Jared Harper led the Suns with 25 points and 11 assists. Ike Nwame added 22 points while Aaron Epps scored 12 points to go with 12 rebounds for Northern Arizona.

The Spurs opened the overtime period with a 5-0 run, started by a dunk by Metu.

Williams scored six points, all from the free-throw line, in overtime to lead the Spurs to the win.

The Spurs next take on the Oklahoma City Blue at home on Sunday at 4 p.m.