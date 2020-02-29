BRENHAM — Hendrickson couldn’t overcome another 10-point deficit.

But it missed doing so by the narrowest of margins.

After having rallied from being down 42-32 early in the third quarter to eventually take a lead, the Hawks again found themselves trailing by double digits Friday, 62-52, midway through the fourth.

This time, though, their rally ran out of time, as Hendrickson fell to Spring Westfield, 70-66, in a Class 6A Region II area-round playoff game at Brenham High School.

“We knew coming in we were evenly matched and that it was going to be a good game,” Hendrickson coach Dustin White said. “We thought it would be decided by a point here, a point there, or a turnover here, turnover there, and that’s exactly what it came down to.”

Kayden Crosby’s old-fashioned 3-point play started Hendrickson’s final rally, with Jaden Williams then going on an 8-4 run by himself to cut the Hawks’ deficit to 66-63 with barely more than a minute left.

Hendrickson (23-12) had chances in the final minute, but Westview hit enough free throws and grabbed crucial offensive rebounds at key times that never allowed the Hawks to get off a potential tying or game-winning shot.

“(Mistakes) are nothing to dwell on,” White said. “We were a team that people didn’t expect a whole lot of after what we graduated last year. I’m just so proud of our guys. To be in the second round and have a shot at winning, I have nothing negative to say. We didn’t win tonight, and you have to move on.”

Williams ended with 18 points to lead four Hendrickson players in double figures, with Ke’shawn Williams tallying 15 and both Crosby and Duce Hester adding 14.

Westfield guard Lonzo Rand — a senior who was immediately scouted by the local Blinn College coach in attendance — poured in 24 points to lead all scorers.

“We had some good guard play, knocked down some shots and forced a few turnovers,” Westfield coach Billy Goffney said. “Down the stretch, we got a little careless with the ball, but the credit goes to Hendrickson for that as they forced us into turnovers.”

The game played at a fast pace the majority of the time.

Tied at 9-9 early, the Hawks built their biggest lead of the game thanks to an 8-2 run behind baskets from Jaden Williams, Crosby, Cedric Roberts and Ma’Shy Hill.

But with Rand leading the way, the Mustangs (32-3) scored eight points in less than a minute to take a 19-17 lead into the second quarter.

The lead changed four times early in the second before Westfield closed out the half on a 9-2 spurt behind another seven points from Rand.

The Mustangs build their first 10-point lead early in the third before Hendrickson answered with a 13-2 stretch and took its final lead of the game at 45-43 on Ke’shawn Williams’ 3-pointer.

Westfield responded with another strong finish to a quarter, going on a 14-2 run to carry a 57-47 lead into the fourth.

Hendrickson entered the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in Central Texas after winning 10 of its final 11 games.

But the Hawks’ turnaround following a 7-8 start to the season actually began the day after Christmas.

Winning four of five at a holiday tournament, Hendrickson followed that with its first district win. After a district loss, the Hawks went on their 10-of-11 run, turning a 1-4 start in District 13-6A into a second-place finish and a stretch where they began the postseason 15-3 in their last 18.

A 75-70 overtime win over Cypress Park to start the playoffs continued their torrid streak, but Westfield made just enough plays to take the win Friday.

“We had a good run at the end of the season,” White said. “It stinks there are some guys (in the locker room) that hurt right now, but it wouldn’t mean anything if we didn’t hurt. You’re supposed to hurt. We’re going to circle the wagons, support our seniors in their next endeavors and (the underclassmen will) get back and get ready for next year.”