BROCK — In their final meet before hosting the annual Bluebonnet Relays Saturday, March 7 at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions placed second and sixth, respectively, at the Brock Relays this past Thursday.

The Lady Lions generated 113 points — trailing only Midland Christian (114) by a single point — and brought home nine medals — four gold, one silver and four bronze.

The Lions produced 43 points — which left them behind Brock (137), Midland Christian (100), San Angelo Central (99), Graham (57) and Springtown (46) — and earned four medals — a gold, a silver and two bronze.

For the Lady Lions, event winners included Trinity Jackson in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.0) and pole vault (10-6), Aleyia Cotton in the 400 meters (1:00.41), and Kenya Barnes in the discus (119-0).

Coming in second was the 4x100 relay team (51.4), while third-place efforts belonged to Jackson in the 300-meter hurdles (48.37), Alyssa Couey in the 400 meters (1:02.9), Aleia Burkett in the discus (90-0), and Jaylen Savage in the high jump (4-10).

Finishing fourth was the 4x400 relay team (4:17.55), while coming in fifth were Tessa Goodwin in the high jump (4-10), and Kylie Morris in the triple jump (33-8).

For the Lions, Khyren Deal won the 100 meters in a time of 11.06.

Royshad Henderson finished second in the 400 meters (51.52), while third-place performances were turned in by the 4x100 relay team (44.15) and 4x200 relay team (1:33.72).

Jared Northcutt added a sixth-place effort in the discus (115-8) to the Lions' point tally.

The Bluebonnet Relays begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with field events, and the running events will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the field events.