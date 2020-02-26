Josh Hawley has advanced to the semifinals of the Dark Horse Dunker contest and needs fan votes to proceed to the semifinal round of the contest for a chance to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship at the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.

The fan support of Hawley was incredible over the past two rounds as Texan Nation moved Hawley past Division I Georgia Southern's Isaiah Crawley in the opening round of the contest and Wooster's Danyon Hempy in a thrilling finish at the deadline on Wednesday.

Hawley is now facing Dakota Bennington of NCAA Division III Eureka College, which is located in Eureka, Illinois.

Beginning at noon Thursday, online voting for the semifinal round begins at www.darkhorsedunker.com to vote for Hawley in a bracket-style process over the next week. Hawley is paired against Bennington for one week of voting and Hawley will continue through the bracket as long as the votes continue to pour in.

Fans will be limited to one (1) vote per device per calendar day for each head-to-head bracket matchup. In other words, if you have a smart phone, you can vote once per day on it. It you have an iPad, you can vote once per day on it. Once the clock hits midnight, you are free to vote again for that next day on all devices.

The voting dates by remaining rounds are:

Semifinals: Feb 27- March 5

Finals: March 6 - March 13

Should Hawley be voted as the winner of the competition, he will be invited to represent Tarleton on the national stage by taking part in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships live on ESPN, held April 2 on Final Four weekend in Atlanta.

Hawley becomes the fourth Texan to compete in the Dark Horse Dunker contest, joining Davene Carter, Michael Hardge and Romond Jenkins. Carter won the Dark Horse Dunker event back in 2015 and finished third in the NCAA Division I dunk contest in Indianapolis. He would go on to sign with the Harlem Globetrotters after graduation.