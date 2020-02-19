HAYS COUNTY — There were moments during Tuesday's Region IV Class 6A girls basketball bi-district game when Bowie appeared on the verge of overcoming Cibolo Steele's deadly three-point marksmanship and shooting itself back into contention.

But just when Bowie was ready to take the next step, something would go wrong and the result was Steele adding more points on the scoreboard. Eventually, the deficit became too large to overcome, and the Bulldogs were forced to exert so much energy just to get the deficit under double digits.

In the end, the Bulldogs' strong second half of the season ended with a 56-46 loss at Buda Johnson High School, but coach Vickie Benson remained satisfied with her team's performance throughout the entire year, particularly over the final month.

"I don't think we ever gave them a second to breathe and it was a game the whole game," Benson said. "There were some moments when we didn't capitalize. We'd play great defensively and get a stop and something bad would happen at the other end — an easy missed layup or a turnover — but we didn't quit. We gave ourselves a chance and that's all we wanted to do."

Following a slow start to the season, Bowie (20-13) closed the regular season by winning six of its last seven games and 10 of 13 overall.

"I knew that we could (win 20 games), but I didn't know if we would," Benson said. "There was a point in the season where we lost some games. I'm very proud of this group. It was a total team collective effort. They bought in defensively to our game plan."

Playing their final game for Bowie, seniors Sasha Sunga (13 points), Katheryn McClanahan (nine points) and Chynell Mitchell (five points) powered a late rally. Mitchell's three-point play made it 47-39 with 2:02 remaining, but the Bulldogs had run out of time.

"In four years of playing, we knitted together and really became more like a family," said McClanahan, who will play basketball next year at Wayland Baptist. "We had problems, but we worked through them and it paid off."

Bowie had no answers for Steele's three-point shooting. The Knights (27-10) drilled a total of eight three-pointers, led by senior Zaya Price, who connected on four triples en route to scoring a game-high 14 points.

"Our defense was good and we were able to get some three-pointers going," said Steele coach Jeffery Chatman, whose team faces San Antonio Reagan (28-7) Friday in the area round. "We knew Bowie was a very good team and would give us a good game. I thought our three-point shooting was the difference."

Sophomore Zeta Jenkins added 13 points for Bowie.