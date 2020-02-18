ABILENE — The Bangs Lady Dragons, the third seed from District 6-3A, has their basketball season come to a close at the hands of District 5-3A runner-up Merkel Lady Badgers, 42-16, Monday night in Region I bi-district action at McMurry University's Kimbrell Arena.

Bangs (15-19) trailed Merkel (25-8) by a 9-4 count after one quarter, 19-6 at halftime and 35-10 through three frames.

Trenedi Deal, Kyra Smith and Kayleah Hall each scored four points for the Lady Dragons, Honey Keely added three, and Brooklyn Mullins contributed a point.

Merkel was led by 14 points from Kaydi Pursley and 12 from Alyssa O'Malley.