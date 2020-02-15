Greg Brown III isn’t the only Vandegrift player who can put on a show.

Seniors Jake Hatch and Gabe Rayer threw down back-to-back highlight-reel dunks in the second quarter and Hatch added another in the fourth as the Vipers rolled to a 56-41 win over Leander Friday on senior night at Vandegrift High School.

“I don’t know, just being in the moment,” said Hatch with a chuckle about his two dunks that caused the home crowd to erupt. “Maybe it was luck. I went up as high as I could and if I was there, I just threw it down. What a way to go out with the two best dunks of my career the last time at home.”

Hatch’s first dunk on a baseline drive was quickly followed by Rayer — not wanting to be outdone — throwing down a two-handed jam in transition while getting fouled.

“A dunk is all in the moment,” Rayer said with a laugh. “If it happens, it happens, and you react afterwards.”

The back-to-back dunks put Vandegrift’s lead back into double figures and the Lions never got within single digits the rest of the way as the Vipers won their 26th game in a row.

While Brown gets most of the attention from outside the program — and being a five-star recruit who is a McDonald’s All-American, understandably so — the game showed Vandegrift is more than a one-man show.

The Vipers (30-2, 15-0 District 13-6A) played with Brown on the bench in foul trouble for long stretches, showing off their versatility. Hatch and Rayer drove the ball to the basket and hit jump shots, Noah Mylet drilled three 3-pointers, and Freddie Southwell displayed a nice all-around game.

“Our athletic ability as a team is underrated,” said Rayer, who tied Brown to lead the Vipers with 14 points. “People think the team is all one player, but we have other guys who can shine.”

Vandegrift has done nothing but shine the last two months. Having had the District 13-6A title locked up for a week, it is now a Tuesday win at Stony Point away from making a perfect run through district play prior to what it hopes is a long stay in the playoffs.

“Undefeated district champs has a nice ring to it, so that’s something we want to make happen, for sure,” Hatch said

Mylet finished with 11 points to mark the third Viper in double figures, while Hatch tallied seven and Southwell six. Vandegrift’s lead ballooned as high as 20 in the fourth quarter, a noticeable feat considering Leander is one of the district’s other playoff teams.

“When we have the way things going we did tonight, we’re tough to guard, because it’s not just Greg Brown,” Vandegrift coach Cliff Ellis said. “I thought tonight we showed that we’re more than a one-dimensional team. As long as we play that way moving forward, we’ll be a tough out in the playoffs.”

Noah Robledo had 15 points to pace Leander (17-13, 10-6) which will have to wait and see how Hendrickson and Westwood do Tuesday to know its seed.

Meanwhile, Vandegrift hopes its under-the-radar roster can be a benefit come the postseason.

“We’re definitely under-appreciated by those outside the program,” Hatch said. “And I think that can give us an edge on good teams in the playoffs who might underestimate us.”