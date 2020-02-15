ZEPHYR — In a battle of District 18-A girls basketball co-champions, the May Lady Tigers knocked off the Brookesmith Lady Mustangs, 42-26, Friday night to secure the league's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Brookesmith (23-5), the No. 2 seed from 18-A, will tangle with District 17-A third seed Jonesboro at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dublin in bi-district action.

May (24-8), which has a bye into the area round, will clash with Ropes at 5 p.m. Monday in Wall in a playoff warm-up game. The Lady Tigers, who earned their fifth straight district championship, will face either Huckabay or Strawn in the area round of the playoffs later in the week.

In Friday's outing, Roberta Robinette posted a double-double for May — a winner in 17 of the last 18 contests — with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Reese Chambers added 10 points while Lexi Fox chipped in seven, Brianna Steele finished with five, and Melanie Murphree and Hannah McKenzie each contributed four points.

Eastland 44, Longhorns 38

EARLY — The Early Longhorns tumbled into third place in the District 6-3A boys basketball standings following Friday night's 44-38 home loss to the Eastland Mavericks.

The Longhorns (17-12, 9-4) — who won the first meeting 50-43 in Eastland (15-12, 10-3) on Jan. 21 — trailed 16-9 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime. Early scored the first seven points of the second half to close the gap to 28-25, but Eastland extended its lead to 39-29 by the end of the third period.

Brent Grooms led the Longhorns with 10 points followed by seven from Kiah Laborn, five from Vic Cooper, four from Ethan Mitchell, and three apiece from Nathan Mitchell, Carlos Moreno, Timmy Smithson and Bryce Denson.

Eastland received 15 points from Cooper Wright, 10 from Matthew Moreno, nine from Luke Tinkle, six from Anthony Bonilla, and two points each from Dom Jones and Atley Johnson.

Playoff-bound Early concludes the regular season at Hamilton Tuesday night.

Dublin 78, Dragons 32

DUBLIN — The Bangs Dragons dropped a 78-32 decision to the Dublin Lions in District 6-3A boys basketball action Friday night, falling to 0-22 overall and 0-13 in league play.

Dublin, solidified its hold on fourth place in the district, moving to 8-5 against 6-3A foes and 22-10 overall.

The Dragons wrap up their season Tuesday night at home against Coleman.