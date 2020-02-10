Stephenville’s Sky High Volleyball Club enjoyed another tournament win last weekend when the 14 Purple went undefeated and picked up a gold bracket championship at the Volleypalooza Classic in Frisco.

Sky High beat TAV MC Glen Rose in the semifinals and a team from FW Fire in the championship.

The team consists of players from five cities: Addy Cunningham (Eastland), Baile Clayton (Millsap), Callie Sears (Dublin), Caroline Baughn (Stephenville), Isavel Ramirez (Mineral Wells), Kamryn Coffee (Stephenville), Keirstyn Carlton (Stephenville), Kyla Ray (Stephenville), Lexi Dennis (Stephenville), and Marin Copeland (Stephenville). The 14 Purple team is coached by Kiana Leveston.

Sky High Volleyball competes as a member of the North Texas Region, part of USA Volleyball.

Athletes practice in Stephenville and compete locally and nationally.