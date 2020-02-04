WOLFFORTH — Jeb Smallwood and Donovan Smith scored a team-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as Frenship suffered a 52-50 loss Tuesday to Amarillo Tascosa in District 2-6A play.

The Tigers (22-7, 3-3) struggled from the free-throw line, going 12 for 26. On the defensive end, Frenship played disciplined and did not foul, allowing six free throws to Tascosa (20-6, 5-1).

“We just talked about deserving success,” Frenship coach Paul Page said. “If we didn’t win, there’s a reason we didn’t win, because obviously, we didn’t put the time in individually to knock those shots down, those free throws down.”

Frenship started the night slow, getting outscored 17-9 in the first quarter. In the final three quarters, the Tigers outscored Tascosa 41-35 and had a chance to knot the game up.

With six seconds left to play, the Tigers called a play to Smith, who controlled the pass but missed an alley-oop lay-in.

“It was the shot we wanted,” Page said. “The last thing I told Don (Donovan Smith) was, ‘Hey, it doesn’t have to be fast.’ You know, he just got caught up in it. The person he is and the player he is, man, he just wanted that for his guys and for his teammates and for his school.”

Despite missing the final shot, Smith led the fourth-quarter charge by scoring seven points. He also had a presence on the defensive end, recording several steals and blocked shots, highlighted by a shot he pinned on the backboard in the final quarter.

Smallwood’s offensive presence off the bench was also needed. In the second quarter, he led the Tigers in scoring with nine points.

“They’re just gritty,” Page said of Smith and Smallwood. “That’s the type of game, for those two, when it’s not just falling and things are not just going well, you can lean on those guys that are just gritty. “

Frenship will try to bounce back at Odessa High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Tascosa 52, Frenship 50

Tascosa;17;11;10;14;—;52

Frenship;9;13;11;17;—;50