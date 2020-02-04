Team of the Week: Westlake

The Chaps (25-6, 12-1 District 25-6A) topped Lake Travis, 53-41, and Del Valle, 53-28, to pull into a tie for first place in the district. The win over the Cavs avenged their only district loss and means the district’s top two teams and rivals split their matchups.

Shay Holle poured in 20 points and Emily Seghers finished with 14 during the win over Lake Travis. Holle (14 points) and Seghers (11) reached double figures again in the victory over the Cardinals, with Peyton Freiermuth adding nine points. Barring something crazy happening down the stretch, Westlake and Lake Travis will be the district's top two seeds in the playoffs. If the two are still tied at the end of the season, it is likely a coin flip will determine who gets what seed in the playoffs.

Honorable mention: Austin High

In their biggest week of the season, the Maroons played clutch basketball to defeat the two teams directly behind them in the standings and clinch a playoff spot.

Austin High (21-10, 9-5) defeated Hays, 54-42, and Anderson, 59-40, and will be either the third or fourth seed out of the district, depending on how it and Bowie do the final eight days of the season. Anna Farris (14 points) and Sadie Swift (10) reached double digits against the Rebels, while Aubrey Reid had 14 points in the win over the Trojans.

Player of the Week: Shanel Reid, Austin High

Reid, a freshman, scored 16 points against Hays and a career-high 26 against Anderson to lead the Maroons to two wins and clinch a playoff spot.

The rest of the district

Bowie (18-11, 10-3) clinched a playoff spot with a 35-34 win over Akins after Sasha Sunga hit two free throws with 15 seconds left, then had a steal on the Eagles’ final possession to clinch the win. The Bulldogs rallied from a nine-point deficit with 4 minutes, 30 seconds to play, and Sunga’s free throws marked their first lead all game. Zeta Jenkins led Bowie with 13 points. … Hays (14-18, 5-8) defeated Lehman, 49-21, behind Lily Guevara’s 17 points. Trista Strasser recorded a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Rebels in the loss to Austin High. … Anderson (10-16, 6-7) edged Akins, 53-47, thanks to Cai Wilson’s stellar game of 23 points, seven steals and six rebounds. … Del Valle (6-21, 3-11) defeated Lehman behind Eriny Kindred’s 20 points. … Lake Travis (22-9, 12-1) played only once.

Games of the Week: Bowie at Austin High (Tuesday); Austin High at Akins (Friday)

Tuesday’s game between Bowie and Austin High is huge for playoff seeding. Bowie can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win, while Austin High can make the final week of the season very interesting with a win as the two teams could theoretically finish with the same 11-5 district record.

Austin High still has a tough game with Akins looming Friday, while Bowie plays Lehman then ends the season at Westlake Feb. 11.

Other games

Tuesday: Anderson at Lehman, Del Valle at Lake Travis, Hays at Westlake

Friday: Lake Travis at Hays, Lehman at Bowie, Westlake at Anderson