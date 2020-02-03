After just two seasons as a NFL head coach, Texas ex Kyle Shanahan is getting the choke tag after blowing another double-digit lead in a Super Bowl as the play caller.

Fair or unfair, he will have to win the big one to make it all go away. It took Chiefs coach Andy Reid more than two decades to erase the belief that he can’t win the big game. Now Shanahan is being similarly challenged in the infancy of his head coaching career.

At age 40, he has plenty of time to reverse this growing Super Bowl curse.

Three years after Atlanta blew a 28-3 halftime lead against New England with Shanahan as the Falcons’ outgoing play caller, Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers allowed a 20-10 lead to slip away with 6:10 remaining on Sunday. For the second time in as many Super Bowl trips, he was on the wrong side of history and in each case, he went away from what his team was doing best.

The Falcons frittered away their big Super Bowl lead because Shanahan was too pass-happy late in the game with a lead when he should have been running it with backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, especially late when the Falcons were a first down and field goal away from being up 11. Spin ahead to Sunday and the Niners, who ran it 89 times in playoff wins over Minnesota and Green Bay, attempted only 22 rushing attempts against the fourth worst rush defense in the NFL.

History won’t remember that San Francisco averaged 6.4 yards on those carries because none of it matters when you lose. History will remember that Shanahan came up short in another big game. His two Super Bowl offenses have been outscored 40-0 in the fourth quarter.

“I think the plays got a little lopsided a little bit where we didn't have 15-play drives,” Shanahan told reporters on Sunday. “I didn't feel like we punted until the fourth quarter."

While Reid smartly put the ball in the hands of his best player Patrick Mahomes, Shanahan incorrectly surmised that Jimmy Garappolo would deliver when he should have stuck to the run with Raheem Mostert, who finished with 58 yards on just 12 carries. After Mostert ran for five yards on first down after the Chiefs had cut it to 20-17 in the fourth, Shanahan called two pass plays. Jimmy G misfired both times.

Garoppolo was 3-for-11 for 36 yards and an interception in the fourth quarter for a 2.8 QB rating, for what it’s worth.

The coach who trusted his running game all season and in two playoff wins ignored that success at winning time on the sport’s biggest stage.

“We’ll lick our wounds and get over this,” he said.

It’s the not the first time he’s entered an offseason needing a healthy supply of Band-Aids.

DJ, Jamaal deserve rings: How about ceremonial Super Bowl rings for Texas exes Derrick Johnson and Jamaal Charles, who were key components on Andy-Reid coached Kansas City teams for a decade plus?

DJ retired as the franchise’s all-time leader in solo tackles (941) while Charles left as the all-time leader in rushing yards (7,060) and yards per carry (5.5). Each player signed one-day contracts with the Chiefs in a span of one week in the spring. Charles actually took a final ceremonial handoff from Mahomes to signify his exit from the game.

So the case can be made for some ringwear for two of the recent greats to play in KC.

There is precedent. When the Indianapolis Colts won Super Bowl XLI, owner Jim Irsay sent a Super Bowl ring to running back Edgerrin James, who had departed for the Arizona Cardinals one season earlier. It was acknowledgment of his contributions to the team and his part in helping build it into a title contender alongside Peyton Manning.

Mahomes and Mickey: Mahomes showed us something in these playoffs and provided a glimpse of what we will see over the rest of his career.

No NFL quarterback had led his team to three postseason wins while trailing by double-digits in each game until this season.

Mahomes’ magic was evident late in the game and he will be respected even more in the coming years because he was able to figure out a way to pull it out on a day when he didn’t always have his best stuff.

He’s going to be a better version of Aaron Rodgers: A QB with a big arm, great mobility and an indomitable will that trickles down to the rest of the locker room. Fox Sports’ post-game video showed him hugging every teammate in the locker room — one by one — and to a man, each gave him the same look. “You’re our guy and we believe in you” was the obvious interpretation.

The second-year starter became the youngest player to earn a Super Bowl MVP and a regular-season MVP and he’s just getting started at age 24.

Now, he’s hanging out with The Mouse at Disney.

I’m guessing it’s not the last time the two will get together.