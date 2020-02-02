It was as close to perfect as an inaugural season can be, which has set the bar for success for the 2020 Amarillo Sod Poodles at a lofty level.

The return of affiliated baseball to Amarillo for the first time in 37 years in 2019 was an unqualified success. Sellout crowds and a Texas League championship have only raised expectations as for what’s in store at Hodgetown in 2020.

Sod Poodles president and general manager Tony Ensor has referred to 2019 as “The Perfect Season.” That raises the stakes for what’s expected in 2020, as trying to equal inaugural perfection is enough of a challenge.

“We certainly realize that there are chances for growth for us this summer on and off the field,” Ensor said. “All people are asking is how do you match the perfect season.”

A tall order indeed. Class AA baseball returned to town for the first time since 1982, when the team was known as the Amarillo Gold Sox but was still an affiliate of the San Diego Padres, just like the Sod Poodles.

Last year’s title marked the first time in 43 years an affiliated team in Amarillo had won a league championship. That was enough reason to celebrate but not the only explanation for why the first Sod Poodles season was such a big success.

It was just the beginning of the return of the minor league baseball experience to Amarillo.

“We now have a year under our belt for what I consider the best baseball market in the country,” Ensor said. “I attribute our success to a lot more than baseball.”

There were the usual promotions such as the ever popular Friday night fireworks and Saturday theme nights. They will return this season along with five bobblehead nights, featuring Sod Poodles past and present.

As big as last season’s inaugural success was, Ensor insists that the organization isn’t trying to compete with it in 2020.

“We have to reinvent ourselves every year,” Ensor said. “Last year’s success belongs to last year.”

With 2019 in the books, 2020 is here and in 10 weeks professional baseball will be back in town. What can we look for at Hodgetown starting when the Soddies open their home season April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers?

Here are things fans can expect when they come to Hodgetown or following the Sod Poodles near or far.

Too late for a plan

If you’re interested in season tickets for the Sod Poodles this year and don’t have them, you’ll have to tag along with a friend. Ensor said that all season ticket plans for this year have been sold out and if you wish to attend a game at the spur of the moment, you’ll have to purchase a ticket at the box office on game day.

Jeff Turner, the Sod Poodles assistant general manager and director of ticket sales and service, says the momentum from last season, which had 40 sellouts, has carried into the offseason.

“It went quicker than last year,” Turner said of 2020’s package sales. “We sold out for the holiday games with the exception of a few stragglers. I didn’t know what to expect but after what we sold last season the goals were high.”

Even without season ticket holders who might not make it every night, the house should be closed to packed most nights. Game day impulse purchases should help reach attendance goals.

“We definitely expect that numbers to rise quickly,” Turner said. “We’ve got some things that we think are going to draw some people here this year.”

Hey now, they’re the All-Stars

The reputation of the Sod Poodles and Hodgetown in their inaugural season couldn’t help but capture the attention of the rest of the Texas League. That explains why in their sophomore season, they’ll host the TL All-Star game on June 23.

It will showcase not only Hodgetown as a top flight baseball venue, but the best players from the North and South Divisions pitted against each other, giving local fans a chance to say they saw a future major leaguer or two back in the day in Amarillo.

“You’re bringing the best talent in minor league baseball in one setting and you’ve got to be excited about that,” Ensor said.

Wellman returns

When he became the first ever Sod Poodles manager a year ago, Phillip Wellman was best known for a tirade when he managed the Mississippi Braves in 2007 which not only got him ejected but went viral, and was voted the greatest sports meltdown every by ESPN in 2009. What local fans know best about Wellman now is that he was the skipper of a league champion in 2019 and is back for 2020.

His ability to help develop players for the San Diego Padres as a Class AA manager (he managed the San Antonio Missions before they moved to Amarillo) was on display last season and should help make the Sod Poodles competitive this season.

Also coming back is Wellman’s staff, including pitching coach Jimmy Jones, hitting coach Raul Padron, fielding coach Freddy Flores, athletic trainers Drew Garner and Allyse Kramer and strength and conditioning coach Sam Hoffman.

“He’s an every day baseball man,” Ensor said of Wellman. “He combines the tasks of player development and winning at the same time. To have that knowledge returning with a successful track record is pretty incredible.”

Voice of the Poodles

To those who might not be able to make Sod Poodles home games and who want to follow them on the road, Sam Levitt is the conduit to the action. Levitt broadcast every game of the Sod Poodles inaugural season as the play-by-play announcer on the radio and on milb.com, and also hosted content for social media.

A native New Yorker, Levitt is back in the Texas Panhandle for the Sod Poodles second season and his presence was as much a fabric of the Sod Poodles debut as the product on the field.

“We wanted Sam to come back,” Ensor said. “It’s hard to imagineour radio broadcast without him. I think fans appreciate how he brings them into the game. His delivery is on a par with any major league guy.”

The championship look

On Monday evenings at Hodgetown this season, the Sod Poodles will take a look back, wearing uniforms to commemorate last year’s Texas League championship. They’ll wear gold uniforms and caps which will feature a gold letter ’A’ as the centerpiece.

So who’s on deck?

The Padres had the top minor league system in baseball going into last season, and the Sod Poodles championship performance last year validated that claim. This year’s roster should feature personnel just as promising.

San Diego’s top three prospects, pitchers Mackenzie Gore and Luis Patino and outfielder Taylor Trammell, all made appearances as Sod Poodles last season. If they aren’t ticketed for Class AAA El Paso, they could start the season at Hodgetown, and it would be a chance for Trammell, who hit the game-winning grand slam in game five at Tulsa of last year’s TL championship series, to at least take a curtain call at home.

It’s also possible that the Nos. 4 and 5 prospects, shortstop C.J. Abrams and catcher Luis Campusano, could start the year in Amarillo as well, or at worst play in Hodgetown before the end of 2020.

Whoever starts and ends the season on the roster, Ensor thinks they’ll enjoy the experience with the Amarillo fan base after last year’s success.

“The players feel it,” Ensor said. “I expect the connection to only grow.”