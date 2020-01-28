The Alice Coyote alumni laced up their old baseball cleats, some of which haven’t done so in years to participate in the third annual Coyote alumni baseball game.

The game was hosted at the Coyote Baseball Complex Saturday, Jan. 25th.

The alumni game has been held for three years in row, just before the first start of the baseball season. This game gathers ex varsity Coyotes for a regular backyard baseball game.

Although the rain was on and off, the Coyotes were still able to get their game in. Players were treated to a complimentary lunch after the game.