Team of the Week: Weiss

A year after not winning a single district game, the Wolves (17-12, 5-1 District 17-5A) are tied for first place in the district standings after the first round of the double round-robin schedule following a huge week in which they beat Connally, 51-45, and Glenn, 58-55.

PJ Humphries had 12 points against Connally and 11 against Glenn, while Corey Penson added 11 points against Connally and nine vs. Glenn. Jarmaine Mason finished with 10 points to mark the third Wolf in double figures against the Grizzlies.

Player of the week: Kaleb Lewis, Weiss

Lewis, a sophomore, scored 16 points to lead the Wolves to their win over Glenn after tallying 10 earlier in the week during the win over Connally.

Honorable mention: Breion Powell, Connally

Powell, a senior, scored 21 points in a loss to Weiss and poured in 23 during a 45-43 win over Cedar Park as the Cougars (10-16, 4-2) handed the Timberwolves their first district loss of the season.

The rest of the district

Cedar Park (20-5, 5-1) opened the week Jan. 21 with a 65-52 win over Marble Falls behind Jacob Hester (17 points), Mathew Minor (14) and Parker Forbes (11) all reaching double figures. … Jaylen Thompson scored 27 points for Glenn (22-5, 4-2) during its loss at Weiss in the Grizzlies’ only game of the week. … Josh Irby hit a late three-pointer to give Pflugerville (8-18, 1-5) its first district win of the season with a 58-57 decision over Marble Falls. … Rouse (10-20, 1-5) defeated Pflugerville, 67-49, on Jan. 21 thanks to Bryce Jefferson (16 points), Sam Lacy (14) and Latrell Goppy (12) all scoring in double digits.

Games of the week: Glenn at Cedar Park (Tuesday); Cedar Park at Weiss

It’s arguably the biggest week of the season for the Timberwolves. Sweep this week of games vs. two of the other three teams that are in the top-four of the district standings and vying for the title, and Cedar Park has the inside track to a district championship. It’s equally as big for the Grizzlies and Wolves, as they would take big steps towards a possible district title with wins.

Other games

Tuesday: Marble Falls at Rouse, Connally at Pflugerville

Friday: Pflugerville at Glenn, Rouse at Connally