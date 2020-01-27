Team of the Week: Leander

The Lions (14-10, 7-3 District 13-6A) played stellar defense in wins over Stony Point, 49-35, and Cedar Ridge, 45-37, to take sole possession of second place in the district. Noah Robledo (see below) had his usual solid week, while Michael Sickles scored 13 points against the Raiders and 12 versus the Tigers. Sean Colbert tallied eight points and four assists in the win over Stony Point.

Honorable mention: Vandegrift

The Vipers (25-2, 10-0) stayed undefeated in district play and continued their dream season with wins over Cedar Ridge, 65-54, and Hendrickson, 71-49, that pushed their winning streak to 21. Greg Brown III (see below) continued to score at will, while Jake Hatch finished with 13 points against the Raiders. Gabe Rayer and Nolan Mylet both tallied 11 against the Hawks.

Player of the Week: Greg Brown III, Vandegrift

Brown, who was named a McDonald’s All-American last week, becoming the fourth boys player from the Austin area to do so, poured in an astounding 38 points against Cedar Ridge and 34 vs. Hendrickson to lead the Vipers to a 2-0 week.

Honorable mention: Noah Robledo, Leander; Seth Ford and Jaelyn Brooks, Round Rock

Robledo, a junior, continued his phenomenal year with 23 points and seven rebounds against Stony Point and 18 points and six rebounds against Cedar Ridge to lead the Lions to a 2-0 week.

Ford threw a perfect alley-opp pass to Brooks off an out-of-bounds play for a game-winning lay-in at the buzzer in Round Rock’s 56-54 double-overtime win over McNeil. Ford finished with 19 points and Brooks had 15 as the Dragons (16-9, 5-4) picked up a crucial win in the playoff race and now stand alone in fourth place in the district standings.

The rest of the district

Westwood (18-9, 6-4) defeated Vista Ridge, 63-55, behind Christian Robinson’s 20 points and Zach Engels' 18. … Hendrickson (16-11, 5-5) opened its week Jan. 21 with a 69-62 win at Westwood as both Jaden Williams and MaShy Hill scored 14 points. Micah Williams added 11 points for the Hawks, while Robinson paced the Warriors with 15. … McNeil (9-17, 5-5) beat Vista Ridge, 61-46, as Noah Fax, Tavion Nunn and Chris Grimsley all played well, according to Mavericks coach Darrell Hagemann.

Games of the Week: Round Rock at Westwood, Hendrickson at Leander (Tuesday); Westwood at McNeil

Westwood, Round Rock, Hendrickson and McNeil are the third-through-sixth-place teams in the district standings and are separated by 1 1/2 games. Any games against each other are huge in the playoff race. While Leander is in second place, the Hawks can pull the Lions back to the middle-of-the-standings pack and muddy up things even more with a win Tuesday.

Other games

Tuesday: Cedar Ridge at Stony Point, Vista Ridge at Vandegrift

Friday: Vandegrift at Round Rock, Leander at Vista Ridge, Stony Point at Hendrickson