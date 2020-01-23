San Diego Vaquero football players were recently recognized during a school board meeting for their performances on and off the field.

“ I’m proud of these young men, they truly deserve this recognition. During football season we’re working 6 days a week, we put in long hours so I know it’s a task for these young men to be able to balance athletics and academics, to do that and excel is a great accomplishment.“ Bo Ochoa -Head Coach.

RJ Ramirez, Tyler Gilliam, and Lorenzo Nunez all received All State Academic Honors, a recognition for maintaining a 92 or above for the 4 years while attending high school.

Sergio Guerra, Asher Gonzalez, and Jonathan Pena were selected as All State Football Players. Guerra and Gonzalez were also selected All South Texas.

The Vaqueros also recognized Asher Gonzalez for his outstanding season that earned him District MVP and unanimous Newcomer Of The Year honors.